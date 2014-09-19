FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiskars trims stake in Wartsila
September 19, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fiskars trims stake in Wartsila

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp : * Fiskars group decreases its holding in Wartsila, focuses on executing branded

consumer goods strategy * Says Investor acquires 15.8 million shares, or 8% of the capital and votes in

wärtsilä from avlis for approximately EUR 639 million, or EUR 40.55 per share * Says following the deal, the joint venture structure will be dissolved and

Fiskars retains stake of 5 percent in Wartsila * Says the non-recurring gain from the sale of Wartsila shares to Investor

amounts to approximately EUR 450 million (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

