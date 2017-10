DETROIT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - * Fisker CEO says the Atlantic sedan, the company’s second model, will be built

on a new platform that can be used to build cars for different global markets * Fisker CEO, when asked about being acquired, says company has had discussions

with a lot of strategic partners and it’s “on our radar screen,” but provided

no further details * Fisker CEO says Fisker would like to be a public company in the future