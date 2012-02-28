UPDATE 1-Fisker names former Chrysler exec as CEO

DETROIT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fisker Automotive named former Chrysler Group LLC chief executive Tom LaSorda as its new CEO on Tuesday, a move that comes a little more than two months after he first joined the electric car maker’s board.

Outgoing CEO Henrik Fisker, a one-time Aston Martin designer who founded the automaker carrying his name in 2007, was named executive chairman.

“If we’re going to grow this company into producing tens of thousands and perhaps, one day, over 100,000 cars, I think we need somebody the experience of Tom,” Fisker said.

The CEO change comes as Fisker renegotiates the terms of its $529 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy, a key setback that prompted Fisker to suspend work at its U.S. manufacturing plant and lay off workers.

The DOE cited Fisker’s delays in getting the Karma, a plug-in hybrid sports car that costs $102,000, to the market. LaSorda said those negotiations are ongoing, but said the company had a plan in place to be profitable by 2013 without the DOE funds.

LaSorda was well known as a key manufacturing executive at General Motors Co before going to rival Chrysler in the 1990s, where he steadily moved up the ranks.

He was influential in Daimler AG’s sale of Chrysler to Cerberus Capital Management in 2007 and also was a prominent figure when Chrysler filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and was eventually taken over by Fiat SpA.

Fisker and LaSorda first met in 2008 at the Detroit Auto Show, when Fisker launched the Karma. LaSorda joined the company in December 2011 as a board member and advisor.