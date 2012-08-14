FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fisker replaces CEO for second time this year
August 14, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

Fisker replaces CEO for second time this year

Deepa Seetharaman

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fisker Automotive named the former head of General Motors Co’s Chevrolet Volt program as chief executive on Tuesday, marking the second time the green car start-up has replaced its top executive this year.

Tony Posawatz, who oversaw the development of the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid for six years before he left GM this summer, will replace outgoing CEO Tom LaSorda.

During a conference call with reporters to announce the move, LaSorda said he will be on hand to provide “fatherly advice” but will not have a formal role in the company.

LaSorda was named as CEO of Fisker in February to replace Henrik Fisker, a one-time Aston Martin designer, who founded the automaker carrying his name in 2007.

