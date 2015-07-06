Canada's Denison Mines to buy Fission Uranium

July 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s Denison Mines Corp on Monday agreed to buy Fission Uranium Corp, the companies said, creating a diversified Canadian uranium company with projects centered on the Northern Saskatchewan region.

The combined company, to be named Denison Energy Corp, will have a market value of around C$900 million ($711.35 million) and be equally owned by Denison’s and Fission’s shareholders. ($1 = 1.2652 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Andrew Hay)