Canada's Denison Mines, Fission Uranium terminate merger agreement
October 13, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Denison Mines, Fission Uranium terminate merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canadian uranium miner Denison Mines Corp and Fission Uranium Corp said they have terminated their C$483 million merger agreement due to opposition from Fission's shareholders.

While a majority of the Fission shares voted in favor of the purchase by Denison, the required two-thirds approval was not obtained, the companies said in a statement.

At the deadline for submission of proxies on Friday, Denison's shareholders strongly supported the arrangement. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
