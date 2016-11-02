FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Fitbit's holiday-quarter sales forecast misses estimates, shares plunge
November 2, 2016 / 8:16 PM / 10 months ago

Fitbit's holiday-quarter sales forecast misses estimates, shares plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and gave a current-quarter revenue forecast that was well below estimates as it faces stiff competition from rival device makers.

The company's shares plummeted more than 30 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

Fitbit's revenue rose 23.1 percent to $ 503.8 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, but missed analysts estimates of $506.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast revenue of $725 million to $750 million for the key holiday-shopping quarter, well below analysts' average estimate of $ 985.1 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

