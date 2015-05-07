Wearable fitness tracking device maker Fitbit files for IPO

May 7 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc, a maker of wearable fitness tracking devices, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday for an initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

Fitbit said it could raise up to $100 million from the IPO, but did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price.

The San Francisco-based company said Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch were among the underwriters for the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1H4sAYE)

The company said it intended list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FIT.”

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Simon Jennings)