U.S. trade judge clears Fitbit of stealing Jawbone's trade secrets

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc did not steal rival Jawbone's trade secrets, a U.S. International Trade Commission judge ruled on Tuesday, dashing Jawbone's hopes of securing an import ban against Fitbit's wearable fitness tracking devices.

The judge, Dee Lord, said that there had been no violation of the Tariff Act, which gives the commission the power to block products that infringe U.S. intellectual property, because "no party has been shown to have misappropriated any trade secret." (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)