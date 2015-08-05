FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitbit revenue more than triples
August 5, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Fitbit revenue more than triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc’s quarterly revenue more than tripled, helped by international expansion and strong demand for its wearable fitness tracking devices.

The company’s net income rose to $17.7 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $14.8 million a year earlier. On a per shares basis, earnings were flat at 7 cents as the number of its outstanding shares increased.

Revenue rose to $400.4 million from $113.6 million, the company said in its first quarterly report as a public company. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

