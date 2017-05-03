WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.
The company posted a loss of $60.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, compared with a profit of $11 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $298.9 million from $505.4 million. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.