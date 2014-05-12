FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: 1Q14 European Big Pharma Dashboard
May 12, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch: 1Q14 European Big Pharma Dashboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published its 1Q14 European Big Pharma Dashboard.

The publication explores major topics affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Solid 2013 results with accelerating momentum in 2014.

- What Fitch is watching: Event risk, R&D productivity, scale and emerging markets growth.

- The ratings impact of the above.

Issuers covered in the special report include Novartis AG, Roche Holding Ltd , Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Bayer AG . The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Big Pharma Dashboard 1Q14

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
