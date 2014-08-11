Fitch: 2014 Nonprofit Hosps and Healthcare Systems Medians Report Released, Teleconf 8/14 at 2pm ET

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Median Ratios for Nonprofit Hospitals and Healthcare Systems here NEW YORK, August 11 (Fitch) For the first time in the past six fiscal years, Fitch Ratings has observed a decline in operating profitability across all rating categories. A significant mitigant against profitability pressure has been a strengthening of balance sheet metrics, continuing a year-over-year improvement. Fitch's key concerns within the sector revolve around industry pressures, which continue to prompt consolidation activity and will continue pressure operating performance. Still, Fitch notes its portfolio strength remains, as evidenced by a median rating of 'A' and growing percentage of borrowers rated 'AA-' and higher over the past 10 fiscal years. Fitch Ratings will be hosting a teleconference on Thursday, August 14th at 2:00pm EDT to discuss the agency's medians for nonprofit hospitals and health care systems. During the teleconference, Fitch analysts Jim LeBuhn, Michael Burger, and Emily Wadhwani will share their insights on the broad trends impacting the sector, including a mid-year outlook. Prepared remarks will last approximately 15 minutes with a Q&A session to follow. Please use the following to participate: Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597 International Dial-In Number: (706) 643-6296 Conference ID: 80250904 A replay of the call will be available for 30 days beginning at 5:00pm EDT on August 14th using the numbers below: U.S: (855) 859-2056 International: (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 80250904 For more information, a special report titled '2014 Median Ratios for Nonprofit Hospitals and Healthcare Systems' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link. Additionally, Fitch has released its inaugural version of the 2014 Nonprofit Hospitals and Healthcare Systems Interactive Peer Study, an interactive Excel-based analytical tool for comparing a hospital's and/or healthcare system's key financial metrics to median calculations on a notch-specific rating basis for comparable entities rated within the same rating category (i.e. 'AA', 'A', 'BBB') and against the Fitch's portfolio of credits included in the median report. The Peer Study is available on the Fitch's website, at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Jim LeBuhn Senior Director +1-312-368-2059 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Michael Burger Director +1-415-659-5470 Secondary Analyst Emily Wadhwani Director +1-312-368-3347 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: '2014 Median Ratios for Nonprofit Hospitals and Healthcare Systems' ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.