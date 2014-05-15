RPT-Fitch 2Q14 EMEA Corporate View Dashboard Highlights Russia/Ukraine Risks

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says it will be monitoring the effect of the ongoing political turmoil in Russia/Ukraine on EMEA corporates. Although hard sanctions on Russia are considered an outlier scenario at this stage, European energy security would likely see the biggest impact if the situation worsens - as Russian gas would need to be replaced in the short term.

In a newly published report, Fitch says outside of the energy sector, the majority of European corporates are fairly resistant to Russian sanctions. In Russia all but six companies could survive 2014 without needing to refinance, and the rated universe is generally well placed to withstand a rationing of foreign capital.

The report also highlights continued improvement in the corporate rating trend in 1Q14 as the nascent European recovery continues to take hold. Bond rating changes have broadly displayed a net negative bias since 2007, but this narrowed meaningfully from mid-2013 onwards, and has continued to get less negative in 1Q14 - with bond downgrade volumes falling 44% qoq.

The report, ”EMEA 2Q14 Corporate View’, provides a quarterly snapshot of EMEA corporate market conditions, including bond issuance, spreads and rating migrations. The report also provides a summary of qoq changes in sector forecasts and rating Outlooks.

The full report is available at fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EMEA Corporate View 2Q14

here