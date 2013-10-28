FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: 3Q defaults stabilize for U.S. CMBS
October 28, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: 3Q defaults stabilize for U.S. CMBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Cumulative defaults for fixed-rate U.S. CMBS fell slightly last quarter, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest weekly CMBS newsletter.

Fitch reports that 93 loans totaling $1.1 billion newly defaulted in third quarter-2013 (3Q‘13), down slightly from 97 loans and $1.4 billion 2Q‘13. More encouraging signs for the sector are the year-over-year comparison (119 loans totaling $2.2 billion defaulted in 3Q‘12) and the decreasing incidence of defaulted large loans (82 of the 93 newly defaulted loans under $20 million).

An additional 56 loans (original securitized loan balance of $390 million) did not refinance at their 3Q‘13 maturity date. Of that amount, 15 of the loans (totaling $102 million) had paid in full by the end of the quarter.

Additional information is available in Fitch’s weekly e-newsletter, ‘U.S. CMBS Market Trends’, which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
