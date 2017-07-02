(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, July 02 (Fitch) The closure of 7-Eleven convenience
stores in Indonesia
is not evidence of industry-wide problems, but reflects
circumstances peculiar
to the franchise, Fitch Ratings says. The agency believes the
closure of the
stores by its master franchiser PT Modern Internasional Tbk
(Modern
Internasional) underscores the risk of evolving regulation and
the importance of
a solid business model for a retailer's credit profile.
Modern Internasional said it will close all the 7-Eleven stores
under its
management by 30 June 2017 due to a lack of resources to fund
its store
operations. The announcement was made a few weeks after the deal
to sell the
subsidiary that operates the 7-Eleven chain to PT Charoen
Pokphand Indonesia Tbk
fell apart.
Modern Internasional's business model for the 7-Eleven chain in
Indonesia was
undermined by unfavourable regulatory developments. The company
closed around 25
stores in 2016 (2015: around 20 stores), leaving the company
with 161 stores
(2015: more than 185 stores). This followed regulation issued by
the Ministry of
Industry in April 2015 that banned the sales of alcoholic drinks
in small,
modern retail formats, which used to make up about 15% of Modern
Internasional's
sales. The store closures eventually resulted in a 28% decline
in sales and
EBITDA losses in 2016, making the company's leverage profile
unsustainable.
Fitch believes the problem was exacerbated by the lack of clear
differentiation
between the 7-Eleven convenience stores and fast-food and
medium-sized
restaurants in Indonesia. The business model and risks of the
7-Eleven stores
were similar to that of restaurants, as the chain offered
ready-to-eat food and
beverages with seating and free Wi-Fi. As a result, the chain
faced strong
competition from fast-food restaurants and traditional food
vendors, which are
still highly popular among Indonesian consumers. This business
risk profile is
significantly different from that of other mini markets and
convenience stores,
such as Alfamart and Indomaret, which put greater emphasis on
groceries and have
a bigger network across the country.
The 7-Eleven stores also had higher rental expenses than other
convenience
stores because the chain offered seating space, which required
larger store
areas. In addition, most of the 7-Eleven stores in Jakarta were
located in prime
areas that commanded high rental rates and exposed the company
to steep rental
revisions when leases expired. Modern Internasional's rental
expenses increased
by around 28% in 2016 despite the large number of store closures
in 2016 and
2015.
