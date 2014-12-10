Fitch: 80% Recovery Estimated for Caesars OpCo 1st Lien Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 10 (Fitch) The recovery for Caesars Entertainment Operating Company's (CEOC) $6.3 billion in first-lien notes is estimated at 80%, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch also estimates 100% recovery for CEOC's term loans and less than 10% recovery for CEOC's more junior debt. CEOC may default by missing a $223 million coupon payment due Dec. 15 on $4.5 billion in 10% second-lien notes. Some form of default is imminent for CEOC regardless of whether the coupon payment is made as the company has less than a year of liquidity remaining. Fitch's recovery analysis incorporates a weighted 9.6x EV/EBITDA multiple, $844 million run-rate EBITDA, $975 million of excess cash and $2.8 billion of value for the parent guarantee. Fitch's estimated recovery for the first-lien notes is lower than the 94% recovery the company estimated under one of the proposed restructuring plans involving a REIT spin-off. Fitch's weighted 9.6x EV/EBITDA multiple takes into account 12x multiple for Caesars Palace ($240 million EBITDA estimated by Fitch), 9x multiple for regional assets and 7x for Caesars AC and Bally's in Atlantic City. The 9x multiple for regional assets is high for regional assets but takes into account the possibility of a REIT spin-off. A REIT spin-off could break CEOC into two companies. The CEOC REIT would trade at about 13x EBITDA based on forward multiples of a comparable REIT: Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI). The remaining operating company could trade with a multiple in the mid-to-high single-digit range. The 9x multiple assigned by Fitch takes into account the uncertainty around whether the REIT spin-off goes through and the possibility that the gaming REIT multiple contracts. GLPI's 13x multiple is down relative to 14x-15x range earlier this year. Rising interest rates tend to compress triple-net lease REIT valuations. GLPI's struggle to make acquisitions and soft gaming fundamentals may further pressure its multiples. GLPI's top institutional shareholders are diverse and include index and active REIT funds as well as the legacy Penn National gaming investors. CEOC had $1.3 billion of cash net of $180 million that Fitch estimates CEOC requires for day-to-day operations as of Sept. 30, 2014. We discounted the cash by 25% to account for the possibility that CEOC will opt to make about $223 million in second lien coupon payments on Dec. 15 and for other potential interim cash uses. Cash is pledged for the benefit of the secured creditors per the amended collateral agreement dated June 10, 2009 (Section 4.01(a)(iii)). Fitch values Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s (CEC) guarantee of CEOC's debt at approximately $2.8 billion, which includes $450 million equity value in Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties (CERP), $1.9 billion equity value in CEC's 58% stake in Caesars Growth Partners (CGP), and $500 million of cash at CEC. Fitch allocates the recovery related to the guarantee among the different tranches as permitted by the guarantee and pledge agreement, which Caesars amended when it issued term loans B-7 earlier this year. The agreement provides a parent guarantee for the term loans and permits Caesars to grant the guarantee on up to $2.9 billion of additional debt. Fitch's recovery analysis applies $1.7 billion of parent guarantee value to the term loans to make up the shortfall in the CEOC collateral. The balance of the value ($1.2 billion) is applied on a pro rata basis to cover the unsecured claims of the first-lien notes, second-lien notes and the post-LBO senior unsecured notes (a majority of the pre-LBO noteholders have agreed to terminate the parent guarantee). CEC guaranteed all of CEOC's debt but released the guarantee in May 2014 by selling a 5% stake in CEOC to third-party investors. CEOC's noteholders are currently suing CEC and CEOC for the release and other complaints, including the sale of assets to affiliates. Detailed Caesars recovery analysis for CEOC as well as CGP and CERP is available as an interactive recovery model Fitch published today. Other gaming issuers included in the Excel-based model are Pinnacle Entertainment, Boyd Gaming (including Borgata and Peninsula) and MGM Resorts International. 