RPT-Fitch: ADIF Split Neutral on Credit Profile

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says the separation of the rail infrastructure operator state-owned company, Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF), (BBB/Stable/F2) into two companies is not expected to impact ADIF’s credit profile. The agency will monitor the process, in particular the segregation of the assets and liabilities into the two companies.

The Council of Minister approved on 13 December 2013, through Royal Decree 15/2013, to split ADIF into two state-owned companies reporting to the Ministry of Development. The present ADIF will be in charge of the conventional rail network and a new ADIF (ADIF High Speed) will be created to take responsibility of the high speed rail network. This separation of activities will become effective on 31 December 2013.

The split will not have impact on the credit profile of ADIF as the high likelihood of extraordinary government support, if needed, that underpins the ratings, will remain unchanged. The ratings of ADIF are equalised with those of Spain, reflecting the entity’s public sector status and strategic mission vested by the Spanish government. ADIF is therefore classified as a dependent public sector entity under Fitch’s criteria, and remains so after the split.

The main purpose of the split is to rationalise the company to gain efficiency and to comply with Spain’s budgetary stability law. Under new Eurostat rule, following the introduction of the revised European System of Accounts 2010, all of ADIF’s debt, if no separation is undertaken, would have counted as central government debt. However, following the split, the debt of ADIF relating to the high-speed rail network - which is the bulk of ADIF?s debt - will be transferred to ADIF High Speed, and is therefore not expected to be classified as central government debt. This is principally because ADIF High Speed’s revenues would largely be derived from commercial third party sources while the present ADIF would continue to receive mostly state subsidies, resulting in the latter’s debt being classified as central government debt.

A Ministerial Order will be published later which will clarify the assets and liabilities that will be transferred to each public entity. We assume that a large part of the commercial revenues and also the larger part of the debt will be transferred to ADIF High Speed which will be responsible for operating and expanding the high speed rail network in Spain, including the stations. The distribution of the employees between each company will also be important as staff costs amounted to EUR628m in 2012, or equivalent to 49% of the revenues from fares.

Fitch expects that the state will maintain strong control on both companies. The state appoints members of the board of directors and their President, which will be the same for both companies. ADIF cannot go bankrupt and, if dissolved, their assets and liabilities would revert to the state. We also expect that both companies will still be closely monitored by the Ministry of Development.