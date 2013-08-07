Fitch Affirm Indonesia's Telkom at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/JAKARTA, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sovereign constraint: Telkom's IDRs are capped by the Republic of Indonesia's (BBB-/Stable) IDRs, due to the government's majority shareholding (53.9% at end-June 2013). The government, through its control of its Board of Directors, has significant influence over the company. Telkom continues to be strategically important to the government as the country's fixed-line incumbent and dominant wireless and broadband operator. High rating headroom: Relative to other similarly rated Asia-Pacific incumbent operators, Telkom's ratings have significant headroom given its low funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage (end-June 2013: 0.5x), solid annual free cash flow (FCF) generation of at least IDR5trn (USD500m) and high operating EBITDAR margins of over 50%. Fitch believes that the risk of Telkom undertaking major debt-funded acquisitions is limited in the short term. Manageable capex and dividends: Fitch expects Telkom's credit profile to remain robust despite rising capex and an expected gradual decline in its margins. Telkom's operating EBITDAR margins will decline by about 100-150bps a year, due to greater competition and a higher contribution from the less profitable data segment. Telkom's FFO will be sufficient to fund its capex plan of about IDR15trn-17trn (20%-25% of its revenue) and dividends of about IDR10trn-12trn (at least 65% of its net income) for 2013/14. Asset monetisation: Telkom's plan to monetise its tower assets either through a public equity offering or through a sale to a strategic partner will further strengthen its balance sheet. Telkom's 100% subsidiary PT Dayamitra Telecommunications is in the process of consolidating a majority of tower assets owned by Telkom and Telkom's GSM subsidiary, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (BBB/Stable). Telkom is due to decide on its tower monetisation strategy by end-September 2013. Imminent consolidation: Fitch believes that the Indonesian telecom industry will consolidate over the next 12 to 24 months. A possible merger between the third-largest, PT XL Axiata's (BBB/Stable), and PT Axis Telecom, and a consolidation among CDMA operators would reduce the industry overcapacity and the number of telcos to four to five from the existing seven. Smaller operators especially those operating under CDMA technology are struggling to grow profitably and have limited financial flexibility to fund capex. RATING ENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Upgrade in the sovereign's IDRs; - Weaker links between the government and Telkom. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Downgrade of the sovereign IDRs; - A significant increase in shareholder return or a major debt-funded acquisition. Contacts: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni Associate Director +65 67967235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Olly Prayudi Analyst +62 21 29026412 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology â€“ Effective 12 August 2011 to 8 August 2012 here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.