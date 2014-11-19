Fitch Affirms 10 Chinese Mid-Tier Banks; Downgrades VR Of Guangfa

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ten Chinese mid-tier commercial banks. The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, the Viability Rating (VR) of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd was downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'. Fitch affirmed the VRs of the other banks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ten banks are: - China Merchants Bank, - China CITIC Bank, - China Everbright Bank, - Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, - China MinSheng Banking Corporation, - Industrial Bank Co., Ltd, - Ping An Bank Co., Ltd, - Hua Xia Bank, - China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd, and - Bank of Beijing. The review of the mid-tier banks' ratings took into account their latest financial results and operational trends, which featured continued asset quality weakness, as expected, with both reported NPLs and overdue loans rising even after sizeable NPLs were written off and/or disposed. The continued growth in off-balance sheet activities and increases in debt receivables, of which some are used as substitutes for loans, makes it more difficult to gauge where the ultimate risks reside. Intensifying competition in deposits and the sale of wealth management products (WMP) continued to pressure funding costs, and hence net interest margins, at the mid-tier banks. To offset this, the mid-tier banks continue to place heavy emphasis on growing micro and small enterprise (MSE) loans to boost their loan yields, but provision buffers are falling as new provisions are insufficient to keep pace with NPL increases. The need to comply with higher capital buffers at a time when profitability is weakening has put pressures on capital for most mid-tier banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS All of the IDRs are based on state support, and are at the banks' Support Rating Floors (SRFs), reflecting continued expectations that extraordinary support from the central government would be forthcoming in the event of stress. China Merchants Bank, China CITIC Bank and China Everbright Bank have Support Ratings (SRs) of '2' and SRFs of 'BBB', indicating a high probability of state support, if needed. This is based on a combination of factors such as size and domestic significance (for China Merchants Bank and China CITIC Bank), ownership by state-owned conglomerates (all three), direct central government ownership (for China Everbright Bank), and a history of past government support (for China Everbright Bank). Fitch believes the planned initial corporate restructuring exercises at the parent group companies for China CITIC Bank and China Everbright Bank would not materially affect the state's propensity to support these two banks. The remaining seven banks have SRs of '3' and SRFs of 'BB+', indicating a moderate probability of central government support if needed. Banks in this group are mostly smaller in size and have no direct central government ownership. Three of the banks have local governments as their largest shareholders. However, in a stress scenario, Fitch believes that the ability of local governments to support banks on a timely basis would be limited, and hence support would effectively need to flow from the central government. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Any changes to IDRs, SRs and SRFs will be tied to shifts in the perceived willingness and/or ability of the central government to provide extraordinary support to the banks, which also take into account the banks' relative systemic importance and ownership. The banking system's continued rapid growth, combined with the rise in nonbank credit extension, means that the potential claims on the state are increasing. The longer financial system leverage is permitted to rise, the greater the potential erosion of the state's ability to support less systemically important banks, leading to pressure on mid-tier banks' support-driven IDRs. In the meantime, authorities in China have not yet provided any clear guidance on the classification of domestic systemically important banks - such guidance could lead to changes in the SRs, SRFs and, in turn, the IDRs of the banks. A reduction in the state ownership in the mid-tier banks, either directly or indirectly through state-owned-enterprises, may affect the propensity of the state to support these banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS The VRs of China's 10 mid-tier banks range from 'bb-' to 'b', reflecting varying degrees of weak intrinsic strength (taking into account off-balance sheet activity); concerns about the level and pace of credit growth in the financial system; issues with transparency and corporate governance; as well as nascent regulatory and legal systems. Fitch expects asset quality to deteriorate in coming years, though reported asset quality metrics may continue to benefit from NPL write-offs/disposals, informal/ordinary support from authorities to minimise defaults and reclassification/securitisation of credit as WMPs, debt securities or interbank claims. Mid-tier banks' large off-balance-sheet activities and rapidly expanding transactions with nonbanks are also a concern. Non-loan credit now comprises 35% of total financial sector credit outstanding at 1H14, up from 21% in 2008. Meanwhile, issuance of WMPs continues to grow as competition for deposits intensifies. These products are changing the nature of banks' stable, cheap deposit base into one that is more expensive, mobile, and short-term. WMPs' short tenors, asset-liability mismatches, and limited disclosure about underlying assets present a significant contingent risk to issuing banks. Mid-tier banks are more reliant on WMPs and derive a larger share of their funding through these products than state banks. Fitch's analysis of Chinese banks' asset quality places a much heavier emphasis on loss-absorption capacity (which includes factors such as capitalisation, loan loss reserve coverage, and profitability) than loan classification data. Most mid-tier banks have experienced deterioration in their loss absorption capacity since 2012, and Fitch estimates the mid-tier banks can only withstand a rise in impaired credit to 1.5%-6.6% (average 3.8%) currently, compared to 6%-8% for the state banks, after which varying degrees of support would be required. However, recognition of asset impairment is likely to be a protracted process. In the meantime, delinquencies will continue to manifest in eroding liquidity and cash buffers, as inflows from distressed borrowers remain weak and more resources are directed at forbearance and support. Today's rating actions reflect the relative deterioration in intrinsic strength of China Guangfa Bank compared to peers at the same rating level. The chief drivers behind the VR downgrade for China Guangfa Bank were: capital that is the lowest among Fitch-rated Chinese peers and that is eroding, which in turn led to a low loss-absorption capacity; rapid expansion of investments in trusts and asset management products that exposes the bank to greater non-loan credit risks; and weak profitability and pressure on loan provisioning to meet with regulatory standards that further limits internal capital generation. While there was broad-based deterioration in such parameters as funding and liquidity, loss-absorption capacity, involvement in off-balance-sheet activities, and franchise strength among the mid-tier banks, the VRs were affirmed for those entities whose deterioration were not deemed material enough to merit a downgrade in this review. This was partly attributable to the raising of additional capital in 2013 at some mid-tier banks, which helped increased their risk buffers. Fitch took into account situations where capital had been raised by banks to offset rapid growth and maintain loss-absorption capacity at levels in line with similarly rated peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATINGS Downgrades of the mid-tier banks' VRs could be triggered if (absent adequate external or internal capital being raised) excessive growth renders capital more vulnerable to deterioration, concentrations in exposures increase relative to peers, if asset quality weakening begins to undermine solvency, or if funding and liquidity strains become more binding. Although the sector benefits from a degree of ordinary support from Chinese authorities, most notably in the form of market liquidity injection, major disruptions in the issuance of WMPs, quasi-substitutes for time deposits, or interbank market distress could also lead to VR downgrades for those entities highly exposed to, or that experience a material increase in, these activities. VR upgrades for China's mid-tier banks are possible if Fitch considers the operating environment to have stabilised, though this is not anticipated in the near term. This would likely be evidenced by more manageable and sustainable pace in both loan and non-loan credit growth, reduced off-balance-sheet activities (or greater transparency around these activities), improved loss-absorption capacity (building risk buffers such as raising of additional capital), and stronger deposit funding and liquidity. The full list of rating actions on China's 10 mid-tier banks is as follows: China Merchants Bank -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '2' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' China CITIC Bank -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '2' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' China Everbright Bank -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '2' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Shanghai Pudong Development Bank -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '3' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' China MinSheng Banking Corporation -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '3' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Industrial Bank -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '3' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' Ping An Bank -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '3' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' Hua Xia Bank -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '3' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' China Guangfa Bank -Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '3' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' -Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'b+' Bank of Beijing -Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '3' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Katie Chen (Industrial Bank, Hua Xia Bank, Bank of Beijing) Associate Director +86 10 8517 2135 Secondary Analyst Benjamin Lin (China MinSheng Banking Corporation, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, China Guangfa Bank) Associate Director +86 21 5097 3189 Secondary Analyst Jack Yuan (China Merchants Bank, China CITIC Bank, China Everbright Bank, Ping An Bank) Associate Director +86 21 5097 3038 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORPORATION DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.