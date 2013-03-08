Fitch Affirms 10 Tranches from Two Illawarra CMBS Transactions

March 8 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 10 tranches of two Illawarra CMBS transactions. The transactions are backed by a pool of Australian small balance commercial mortgages originated by IMB Ltd. The rating actions are as listed below. Illawarra Series 2007-1 CMBS Trust (Illawarra 2007-1 CMBS): AUD29.7m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0002747) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable AUD12.25m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0002754) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable AUD10.25m Class C (ISIN AU3FN0002838) affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable AUD8m Class D (ISIN AU3FN0002853) affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable AUD4.3m Class E (ISIN AUSFN0002788) affirmed at ‘BB+sf’; Outlook Stable Illawarra Series 2011-1 CMBS Trust (Illawarra 2011-1 CMBS): AUD109.9m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0014007) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable AUD5.17m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0014015) affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable AUD8.41m Class C (ISIN AU3FN0014023) affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable AUD9.73m Class D (ISIN AU3FN0014031) affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable AUD2.03m Class E (ISIN AUSFN0014049) affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable Key Rating Drivers The rating actions reflect Fitch’s view that available credit enhancement supports the notes at their current ratings and that the credit quality and performance of the underlying loans has remained within the agency’s expectations. Arrears and losses have consistently been low and excess spread has remained stable. As the mortgage portfolios reduce in size, the risk of principal losses resulting from the concentrated default of large loans becomes the primary driver of Fitch’s analysis. Since closing in May 2007, Illawarra 2007-1 CMBS has experienced two defaults generating a loss of AUD261,288 which was fully covered by excess spread and credit enhancement provided by the unrated Class F notes. Arrears historically have been low and as at end-December 2012 there were no loans in arrears. Illawarra Series 2011-1 CMBS has experienced no defaults since closing in August 2011. As at end-December 2012 just one loan with a balance of AUD91,942, was in arrears by 30-59 days, equivalent to 0.06% of the outstanding pool balance. Rating Sensitivities The prospect for downgrades is considered remote at present given the satisfactory performance of the pools, as well adequate excess spread and subordination. Current and expected concentration levels in both portfolios are a constraint on the ratings.