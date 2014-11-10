Fitch Affirms 2 Italian Banks' State-guaranteed Debt at 'BBB+' on Sovereign Affirmation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (MPS) and Veneto Banca's senior unsecured state-guaranteed debt at Long-term 'BBB+', following the affirmation of Italy's sovereign rating on 29 October 2014 (see "Fitch Affirms Italy at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable" available on www.fitchratings.com). All of MPS's other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR GUARANTEED DEBT The notes' Long-term ratings are based on the Republic of Italy's (BBB+/Stable) direct, unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the issues, which covers payments of both principal and interest. Italy's guarantee was issued by the Ministry of Economy and Finance under Law Decree 6 December 2011, n.201, subsequently converted into Law 22 December 2011, n. 214. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Italy will honour the guarantee provided to the noteholders in a full and timely manner. The State guarantee ranks pari passu with Italy's other unsecured and unguaranteed senior obligations. As a result, the notes' Long-term ratings are in line with Italy's 'BBB+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR GUARANTEED DEBT The notes' Long-term ratings are sensitive to changes in Italy's Long-term IDR. Any downgrade or upgrade of Italy's Long-term IDR would be reflected on the notes' Long-term ratings. The affirmed notes are as follows: MPS EUR4bn issued in March 2012, maturing in March 2017, fixed-rate, ISIN code: IT0004804362 Veneto Banca EUR300m issued in March 2012, maturing in March 2017, fixed-rate, ISIN code: IT0004807167 Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20121 Milan Secondary Analyst Valeria Pasto Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 298 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated at 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.