MOSCOW, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belarusbank's
(BBK),
Belinvestbank's (BIB) and Development Bank of the Republic of
Belarus' (DBRB)
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'B-' with Stable
Outlooks. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The three banks' Long-Term IDRs, Support Rating and Support
Ratings Floors are
underpinned by potential state support, in case of need, and are
aligned with
the sovereign rating (B-/Stable). In assessing support, Fitch
considers the
banks' state ownership, government control through supervisory
board
representation at each of the banks and the track-record of
support to date.
We also factor in the policy roles of BBK and DBRB as the
country's largest
providers of government programme lending backed by dedicated
government
funding, the systemic importance of BBK (market share of 41% by
assets and 45%
of retail deposits) and the government's subsidiary liability on
DBRB's bond
obligations, which, however, is as yet untested.
The authorities' ability to provide support in foreign currency
is limited, in
Fitch's view, given the three banks' significant external
funding (a combined
USD2.2 billion at end-2016, including USD1.2 billion short-term
debt maturing
over the 12 months starting from 1 March 2017) and high
dollarisation of
domestic liabilities (USD7.3 billion at end-2016), largely in
the form of
customer deposits (bonds at DBRB). These FX liabilities are
large relative to
the country's international reserves of USD5.2 billion, while FX
liquidity at
all three banks is largely invested in the FX bonds issued by
the government
(long-term debt) and central bank (short-term debt).
We expect the authorities to make this FX liquidity available to
banks, in case
of need, to avoid defaults on external borrowings. Positively,
around 40% of the
latter comprise facilities from Russian creditors and so are
more likely to be
rolled over, in our view. Liquidity shortages in local currency,
if any, are
likely to be covered by the central bank (BBK, BIB) or the
authorities (DBRB).
There were no new capital contributions from the government at
the three banks
in 2016 (although government-held subordinated debt at BIB was
converted into
equity) and none are expected in the near term. The original
plan to partially
privatise BBK announced in 2016 has now been postponed and the
bank will focus
on structural reforms as Fitch understands from management. The
privatisation of
BIB (100% stake) is also unlikely in the near term in Fitch's
view given this
bank's similar need for structural reforms and uncertainty over
the country's
economic prospects. We believe the authorities' propensity to
support will
remain unchanged for both BBK and BIB as long as the government
holds a
controlling stake.
VRs - BBK, BIB
The banks' standalone credit profiles are closely linked to that
of the
sovereign due to large direct exposure to the government and,
more generally,
the public sector. This makes the banks' asset quality dependent
on the state of
government finances and the ability of the authorities to
support macroeconomic
stability and the public sector. At end-2016, direct exposure to
the sovereign
(including claims on the government and the central bank)
relative to Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) was 3x at BBK, and 2.7x at BIB. Loans issued to
public sector
corporates (including those issued under government programmes)
contributed a
further 3.8x FCC at BBK and 2x at BIB.
Credit risks remain high as the economy is sluggish and borrower
performance
remains constrained by generally significant leverage in the
corporate sector
and loan dollarisation (BBK: 60%; BIB: 70% of loans), while the
share of hedged
borrowers is limited. Asset quality metrics have weakened across
the board
during 2015-2016. We expect this trend to continue through 2017
as operating
conditions remain challenging.
BBK's individually impaired loans (as per IFRS accounts) grew to
a high at 37%
of end-2016 gross loans from 30% at end-2015, reflecting
deterioration in
borrowers' financial standing and/or collateral value. At the
same time, loans
over 90 days overdue remained low, at 1.6% of loans, helped by
loan
restructuring/roll-overs but also reflecting the high share of
borrowers
benefitting from government support (in the form of subsidies on
interest
payments or loan repayments under state guarantees). BIB's
individually impaired
loans were also high at 30% of loans at end-2016, down from 34%
at end-2015, and
loans over 90 days overdue were 11.6%.
Asset quality ratios have benefitted from moderate balance sheet
clean-ups
arranged by the authorities in 2015-2016 through exchange of
selected problem
loans for long-term bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance,
DBRB or local
governments. We expect that clean-up will continue although this
is likely to be
a gradual process given the government's limited financial
capacity for
significant support.
Fitch views capitalisation as modest given the banks' credit
exposures and
levels of impaired loans. The unreserved portion of the latter
was equal to a
high 1.7x FCC at BBK and 1x FCC at BIB. At end-5M17, the
regulatory Tier 1 and
Total capital adequacy ratios were 16.2% and 18.6%,
respectively, at BBK and
10.5% and 15.2%, respectively, at BIB. These capital cushions
allowed limited
loss absorption capacity equal to 9% of loans at BBK and 5% at
BIB, without
breaching regulatory minimum levels (including buffers).
Pre-impairment profit (net of accrued interest not received in
cash) was a solid
5.8% of average gross loans (BBK) and 8% (BIB). However, in
Fitch's view there
is uncertainty about the ability of some borrowers to service
loans out of their
own cash flows rather than through receipt of new credit. Large
loan impairment
charges (equal to 65% of pre-impairment operating profit at BBK
in 2016 and 98%
at BIB) constrained returns on equity (ROAE) at 8.9% at BBK and
0% at BIB.
Core funding is from customers (over 70% of liabilities), but
with a high
proportion of foreign currency accounts (67% at BBK, 62% at
BIB). Deposit trends
have been stable recently, limiting immediate liquidity
pressure. However,
liquidity management remains highly dependent on the confidence
of depositors
and support from the authorities.
Fitch has not assigned a VR to DBRB due to the bank's special
status as a
development institution and its close association with the
authorities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Changes to the banks' IDRs are likely to be linked to changes in
the sovereign
credit profile, and the Stable Outlooks reflect that on the
sovereign ratings.
The banks' ratings could also be downgraded, and hence notched
down from the
sovereign, in case timely support is not made available, when
needed, or if
increased pressure on the country's external finances heightens
the risk of
capital or exchange controls being introduced prior to a
sovereign default.
VR - BBK, BIB
Downgrades of VRs could result from capital erosion due to a
further marked
deterioration in asset quality or a significant tightening of FX
liquidity
positions. Upgrades of VRs above the sovereign rating are
extremely unlikely
given the close linkages between sovereign and bank credit
profiles.
The rating actions are as follows:
BBK and BIB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
DBRB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Sarzhin
Analyst
+7 495 956 9983
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
