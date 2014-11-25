Fitch Affirms 3 State-owned Belarus Banks at 'B-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the foreign currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Belarusbank (BBK), Belinvestbank (BIB) and Development Bank (DBRB) at 'B-' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The affirmation of the banks' Long-term IDRs with Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's expectation of support potential from the government of Belarus, in case of need. This view is driven by the banks' state ownership, high systemic importance, policy roles (mainly for BBK and DBRB) and the track record of support to date. However, the ratings are vulnerable to potential deterioration of the sovereign credit profile in view of moderate FX reserves (USD6bn at 1 November 2014), persistent current account deficit (USD2.6bn in 6M14) and material upcoming debt repayments (around USD3bn in 2015). The pressure on the country's external finances has so far been alleviated by continued access to foreign funding/preferential trade terms with Russia (Fitch expects this to remain available). All three banks are fully owned by the state through the State Property Committee of the Republic of Belarus (BBK and BIB) and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus (DBRB) and have representatives of the government sitting on the boards. All the banks are considered systemically important given high market shares in assets (BBK: 34%; BIB: 6%; DBRB: 7%,) and retail deposits (BBK: 47%; BIB: 7%), while BBK and DBRB also have policy roles in providing low rate loans under state programmes (BBK: 65% of loans; DBRB: 100%) mostly backed by dedicated state funding (either from National Bank (NBB) or the Ministry of Finance). From 2016, DBRB will be the main channel through which the government provides such loans. The share of government funding is significant at all banks (BBK: 34%, DBRB: 72%, BIB: 20%) and we are not expecting any liquidity pressure in local currency. However, foreign currency liquidity is tight and the upcoming repayments in 2015 (around 10% of each bank's liabilities), if not refinanced on the market are contingent on government support (eg NBB paying banks under swap agreements, refinancing of Ministry of Finance FX bonds, etc.). The government is not planning new capital contributions in BBK and BIB in the near term, so their capitalisation may moderate somewhat. Despite having a high Basel capital adequacy ratio of 32% at end-1H14 (sufficient to reserve up to half the loan book) and being exempt from regulatory capital requirements, DBRB expects BYR2trn (18% of end-1H14 equity) injection in 2015 to support planned rapid growth. KEY RATING DRIVERS - BBK and BIB VRs The VRs of BBK and BIB to a large extent depend on the sovereign credit profile given (i) the economy's high state ownership, and the reliance of many borrowers on government support; (ii) the likelihood that any further deterioration of the sovereign's financial position would have a sharply negative impact on the broader economy; and (iii) the banks' high direct exposure to the sovereign through government bonds and FX swaps with the NBB (at end-1H14: BBK: 97% of Fitch Core Capital, FCC; BIB: 87% of FCC). Non-performing loans (overdue over than 90 days) were low at 1.8% at BBK and 2.1% at BIB at end-1H14, helped by transfers of weakly performing state programme loans to DBRB (BBK), as well as government subsidies on interest payments, bullet repayments and increasingly rollovers. Downside risks remain high given generally high leverage in the corporate segment, significant FX-lending to unhedged borrowers, spill-over effects from weaker growth and potential external pressures. Regulatory capitalisation is moderate and on a downward trend in 9M14 (BBK's decreased to 17.0% from 18.1%, BIB's to 12% from 12.7%) because of growth and asset inflation. Pre-impairment profitability is reasonable, at 2.3% and 4.9% of average gross loans, respectively (1H14 IFRS, annualised), and both banks were also profitable after provisions, although net returns were moderate (ROAE of 2.7% and 2.1%, respectively) suggesting capital contributions may be required down the road to support growth. Fitch has not assigned a VR to DBRB due to the bank's status as a development institution and its close association with the authorities. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in the banks IDRs are likely to be linked to changes in the sovereign credit profile. A further weakening of the sovereign could indicate a reduced ability to support the banks as well as greater risk of transfer and convertibility restrictions being introduced. BBK's and BIB's VRs could be downgraded if their financial profiles deteriorate considerably as a result of marked asset quality deterioration and capital erosion, without support being made available. The potential for positive rating actions on either the IDRs or VRs is limited in the near term, given weaknesses in the economy and external finances. BBK Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-' BIB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-' BDRB Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-' 