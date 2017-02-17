(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of United Bank for Africa Cameroon (UBA CAM), United Bank for Africa Senegal (UBA SEN) and United Bank for Africa Ghana (UBA Ghana) at 'B-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is listed at the end of this commentary. The three banks are subsidiaries of Nigeria's United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA; B/Stable/b). UBA controls 100% of UBA CAM, 86% of UBA SEN and 91% of UBA Ghana. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS The Long-Term IDRs of UBA CAM, UBA SEN and UBA Ghana are driven by their standalone financial strength, as defined by their 'b-' Viability Ratings (VR), and are also underpinned by Fitch's view of potential support from UBA.. The VRs of the three subsidiaries are constrained by the weak environments in which they operate. The economies of the three countries are fairly underdeveloped, banking sectors operate with large single-name concentrations and limited capital buffers, in our view, and the prudential regulations for banks, though improving, fall short of international best practice guidelines. Fitch rates Cameroon 'B'/Stable and Ghana 'B'/Negative. The VRs also consider the banks' limited franchises. None of the banks are systemically important in their domestic markets. Single-name concentrations in both loans and deposits are very high across the three banks, exposing them to considerable event risks. Currently, the banks' top 20 exposures represent 70% or higher of total exposures and sector concentrations can also be high. Oil-related loans represent 30% of UBA CAM's loan portfolio, for example. Performance indicators are strong at the banks, particularly in UBA Ghana, and their balance sheets are liquid. This is credit-positive because it provides some protection against the considerable liquidity risks arising from notable asset and liability maturity gaps. The banks' ability to build up capital internally is positive because this will support the parent's ambitious growth plans for its subsidiaries. Reported impaired loans represent below 4% of gross loans across the banks, and impaired loan ratios are far better than the averages reported by their domestic peers (14% in Cameroon, 16% in Senegal and 19% Ghana). This is explained by the relatively unseasoned loan portfolios (UBA Ghana, UBA CAM and UBA SEN were respectively established in 2004, 2007 and 2009) and by the relatively higher-quality customers they target. The three subsidiaries lend to leading domestic corporate and public sector entities and these loans dominate the portfolios, representing around 70% - 90% of total loans. Reported losses in these portfolios are small but, in our view, published impairment figures may not reflect the full extent of the risks. Our view is that the banks' capital buffers are limited, considering the risks to which they are exposed. Reported regulatory capital ratios comfortably meet local Basel 1 requirements (UBA CAM: 11.4% at end-June 2016; UBA Sen: 25% at end-September 2016; UBA Ghana 25.7% at end-September 2016) but these measures must be viewed in the context of a balance sheet where between one-third and a half of assets comprise government bonds and other 0% risk-weighted assets, which flatter capital ratios. In our opinion, the banks' loss absorption capacity is weaker than prudential ratios suggest. This varies across the banks, with UBA SEN reporting a higher tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (14.4% at end-September 2016), compared with UBA CAM (8% at end-June 2016) and UBA Ghana (8.9%). The banks' funding structures are weak, dominated by short-term and highly concentrated customer deposits. The maturity profile of corporate loans is also short-term (averaging three months, but frequently rolled over), while retail loans can be extended for up to three to five years. Contractual asset and liability maturity gaps are considerable. No hedging instruments are in place, but the banks stockpile large amounts of government bonds that can readily be repo'ed at local central banks to provide immediate liquidity if required. UBA's 'b' VR is used as the anchor from which to derive the '5' Support Ratings (SR) assigned to the three banks. The three banks are an integral part of the group's central and western African franchise. However, the subsidiaries are all small relative to the parent. UBA Ghana is the largest of the three subsidiaries, representing 8% of consolidated group assets. This suggests that the potential cost to the group of providing support to the subsidiaries, if required, would not be too onerous. In our view, UBA's propensity to support its subsidiaries is high but its ability to provide external support, if required, cannot be relied on.] RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, SR An improvement in the VRs of UBA CAM, UBA SEN and UBA Ghana could trigger upgrades of their Long-Term IDRs. However, significant improvements in concentration risk and funding profiles would be required before we would consider upgrading their VRs. The banks' Long-Term IDRs could also be upgraded if UBA's VR is upgraded. Considering the tough current operating conditions for Nigeria's banks, this is unlikely in the foreseeable future. A downgrade of the three banks' Long-Term IDRs would require a simultaneous downgrade of their VRs and a reduced probability of support from UBA. We consider this to be unlikely in the foreseeable future. The rating actions are as follows: UBA Cameroon, UBA Senegal and UBA Ghana Long-Term IDRs affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDRs affirmed at 'B' Viability Ratings affirmed at 'b-' Support Ratings affirmed at '5' Contact: Primary Analysts Janine Dow (UBA Cameroon and UBA Senegal) Senior Director +44 203 530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Eric Dupont (UBA Ghana) Senior Director +33 1 4429 9131 Fitch France S.A.S 60 Rue de Monceau Paris 75009 Secondary Analysts Andrew Parkinson (UBA Ghana) Director +44 203 540 1420 Nicolas Charreyron (UBA Cameroon, UBA Senegal) Analyst +971 4424 1208 Committee Chairman Redmond Ramsdale Senior Director +971 4424 1202 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1019188 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001