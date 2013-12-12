RPT-Fitch: affirms 35 tranches of SMHL and Maxis RMBS transactions

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of 13 SMHL and two Maxis transactions, consisting of 31 and four classes, respectively. The transactions are securitisations of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Members Equity Bank Pty Ltd (ME Bank) with respect to on-balance sheet lending and Perpetual Limited with respect to off-balance sheet funding. The full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

The affirmations reflect Fitch’s view that available credit enhancement is sufficient to support the notes at their current rating levels. Perpetual Limited as trustee for the following trusts issued liquidity bonds in 2012 for SMHL Global Fund No.9, SMHL Global Fund 2007-1 and Maxis Loan Securitisation Fund 2008-1, to provide credit enhancement.

Performance of the SMHL & Maxis transactions has been within Fitch’s expectations with minimal levels of defaults and losses. All SMHL arrears have remained low, with SMHL SF 2008-1 having the highest 30+ day arrears at 1.86%. The two Maxis transactions are performing slightly worse than the SMHL transactions, with arrears of 4.0% and 5.4% respectively, reflecting the different origination standards, but remain within Fitch’s expectations. Hardship loans are included in the reported arrears figures since 2011. This has resulted in a longer average time for properties to be recorded as being in possession, therefore inflating 90+ days arrears figures.

Prepayments have been strong in all transactions, averaging between 20% and 35% since closing. The strong prepayment rates have resulted in a build-up of credit enhancement for the most senior notes. Payment rates have increased in the last 12 months across some transactions, which may partially be attributed to borrowers taking advantage of the recent interest rate cuts since 2012.

All transactions are covered by mortgage insurance, with policies provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and Housing Loans Insurance Corporation. To date, all losses not paid by the mortgage insurers have been covered by excess spread.

The rating actions are as listed below:

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2008-1 (SMHL SF 2008-1):

AUD47.3m Class A1 (ISIN AU0000SHFHA2) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD7m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0006383) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2008-2 (SMHL SF 2008-2):

AUD127m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0007241) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2009-1 (SMHL SF 2009-1):

AUD135.8m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0008215) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2009-2 (SMHL SF 2009-2):

AUD304.2m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0009189) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD27.7m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0009197) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2009-3 (SMHL SF 2009-3):

AUD188.0m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0009544) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD16.5m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0009551) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2010-1 (SMHL SF 2010-1):

AUD183m Class A bonds (ISIN AU3FN0010286) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

and

AUDm17m Class AB bonds (ISIN AU3FN0010294) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2010-2E (SMHL SF 2010-2E):

USD16.8m Class A1 (ISIN XS0524512307) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD345.8m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0010963) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD33.6m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0010971) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2010-3 (SMHL SF 2010-3):

AUD42.5m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0011698) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD290m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0011706) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD34.2m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0011714) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2011-1 (SMHL SF 2011-1):

AUD398.7m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0012720) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD46m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012738) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2011-2 (SMHL SF 2011-2):

AUD294.5m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0014296) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD25.3m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0014304) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

SMHL Securitisation Fund 2012-2 (SMHL SF 2012-2):

AUD415.0m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0016598) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD80m Class A2 (ISIN AU3CB0199420) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD41.6m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0016606) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

SMHL Global Fund No.9 (SMHL GF No.9):

USD148.3m Class A1 (ISIN US78453NAA54) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

EUR49.8m Class A2 (ISIN XS0270008948) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD44.9m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0000428) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD57m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0000436) affirmed at ‘A+sf’; Outlook Stable.

SMHL Global Fund 2007-1 (SMHL GF 2007-1):

USD157.1m Class A1 (ISIN US78454EAA47) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

EUR65.5m Class A2 (ISIN XS0302806012) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD108.2m Class A3 (ISIN XS0302806012) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; and

AUD64m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0002887) affirmed at ‘A+sf’; Outlook Stable.

Maxis Loan Securitisation Fund 2008-1 (Maxis 2008-1):

AUD47.4m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0006151) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD10.8m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0006169) affirmed at ‘AAA‘sf; Outlook Stable; and

AUD11.3m Class B (ISIN AU3FN 0006177) affirmed at ‘A+sf’; Outlook Stable.

Maxis Securitisation Fund 2009-1 (Maxis 2009-1):

AUD48.1m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0009114) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.