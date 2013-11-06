RPT-Fitch affirms 4 Chinese money market funds

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed four Chinese money market funds (CMMFs) at ‘AAAmmf(chn)', following a review of the sector. They are China International Fund Management Money Market Fund (CIFM), Gao Hua Sheng Yu Money Market Collective Investment Scheme, Harvest Prime Liquidity Money Market Fund, and HFT Liquid Money Market Fund

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The main drivers for the affirmations are:

-Holdings of daily and weekly liquid assets consistent with Fitch’s MMF rating criteria, and relative to the shareholder profile and concentration

-The MMF portfolios’ overall credit quality and diversification relative to other short-term instruments offered in the Chinese market.

-Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks

-Maturity profiles consistent with Fitch’s MMF rating criteria

-The capabilities and resources of the respective investment manager, all of whom are joint ventures between leading western firms and local market players.

Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification

In line with Fitch’s National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria ‘AAAmmf(chn)’ rating, the reviewed funds seek to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities/counterparties with a minimum international rating of ‘A-', or of comparable credit quality by other global credit rating agencies. As of 30 September 2013 all funds invested in securities rated ‘A’ or higher. The funds also limit concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers and counterparties.

The vast majority of the four funds’ portfolios are directly or indirectly exposed to the Chinese sovereign’s credit risk. All funds invest a major share of their portfolios in exchange-traded reverse repos, which typically have a term of seven days or less and are collateralised according to the standards set by the stock exchange which is generally regarded as sovereign risk in the market. This is supplemented to varying degrees by allocation to policy bank debt with ratings equivalent to the sovereign (A+/Stable/F1) and time deposits held at large state-owned commercial banks. Investments in corporate commercial paper are avoided altogether or typically kept at low levels throughout a 12-month period. Investments in direct sovereign debt are rare, reflecting the low level of issuance in this sector. For all funds cash is held at custodians that all carry a ‘A’ rating, Support Rating of ‘1’ and are accredited by the CSRC, the Chinese regulator.

Maturity Profiles

The reviewed MMFs seek to limit interest rate and spread risk by maintaining their weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) below 75 days and 120 days, respectively, consistent with Fitch’s top rating on the National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria. All funds remained comfortably within that range, with the average actual WAM and WAL as of 30 September 2013 at 51/52 days (CIFM), 20/36days (Gao Hua Sheng Yu Money Market Collective Investment Scheme), 16/18 days (Harvest Prime Liquidity Money Market Fund) and 12/12 days (HFT Liquid Money Market Fund), respectively.

These funds also limit the maturity date of any single investment to 397 days other than policy bank floating rate notes (FRNs) which may have maturities of up to 24 month (previously 36 months) following an adjustment in Fitch’s National Scale Money Market Fund Criteria in July 2013.

Harvest Prime Liquidity Fund was the only fund to have seen minor and passive deviations from this parameter resulting from the change in criteria. Fitch does not view this deviation as an additional risk in the fund given the small size of the deviation and expects it to be resolved as soon as market conditions allow.

Liquidity Profiles

The funds seek to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors’ redemption requests. Specifically, MMFs invest at least 10% of total assets in securities offering daily liquidity and at least 25% of total assets in securities providing weekly liquidity, in line with Fitch’s rating criteria. The liquidity profile of all four funds is in line with their respective investor concentration and the inelasticity of the investor base. On average all funds hold at least 50 % weekly liquidity to accommodate potential volatile market conditions that were seen in the summer.

Funds’ Objectives

These CMMFs seek to provide capital stability, liquidity and income through investment in a portfolio of high credit quality money market instruments and short-term bonds.

Investment Advisors

Fitch views the investment advisory capabilities, resource commitment, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures of the respective funds’ investment advisors as consistent with the ratings of the funds. The four funds are managed by joint ventures between leading western and domestic firms, which bring a higher level of institutional asset management expertise relative to other MMFs in China.

RATING SENSITIVITIES AND SURVEILLANCE

The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality, market risk, and/or liquidity profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch’s guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings.

More specifically, volatile interbank market conditions and tight liquidity as experienced during June and at end-October 2013 represent challenges even for the conservative profiles of the rated funds relative to the broader MMF universe in China, particularly when accompanied by redemption pressure. All four funds have weathered these difficult markets well; however, a significant decline in market confidence could trigger investor outflows and stressed liquidity profiles, despite mitigating measures of investment managers, including investor redemption notices.

A downgrade of the sovereign’s international Long-term Issuer Default rating may not necessarily result in a downgrade of CMMFs’ National Money Market Fund Rating. This is because the CMMFs could continue to represent the lowest default risk available in China, in line with Fitch’s national scale rating approach. However, this is based on the assumption that liquidity in capital markets will not be structurally impaired which would prevent funds from meeting Fitch’s national scale rating criteria. Such an event is currently not Fitch’s central scenario.

For additional information about Fitch’s MMF ratings guidelines, please see the criteria referenced below. To maintain the fund ratings, Fitch seeks weekly portfolio holdings information sent through an independent source and will conduct surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines. During selected periods in summer and October all funds provided such information on a daily basis.