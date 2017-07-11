(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term
Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Uzbek Industrial and
Construction Bank
Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (Uzpromstroybank; UPSB), Asaka Bank
(Asaka), OJSC
Agrobank and Microcreditbank's (MCB) at 'B+'. The Outlooks are
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs and
Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) of all four banks at 'B+' reflects Fitch's view of a high
propensity of
the Uzbek authorities to support the banks, in case of need.
This view of
support is based on (i) the state's majority ownership; (ii) the
banks' policy
roles (to a lesser extent for MCB) and (iii) the track record of
capital
support, including from Fund for Reconstruction and Development
and Ministry of
Finance, which administered recapitalisation programmes of
USD500 million and
UZS1.2 trillion, respectively, for state banks (including the
reviewed ones) in
2017. These injections are made in steps, with some amounts
already disbursed
and the rest by end-2017.
In Fitch's view, the state's ability to provide support is
currently solid,
considering the moderate size of the banking sector relative to
the Uzbek
economy (loans/GDP ratio of around 37% at end-2016) and
reasonably large
foreign-currency reserves. However, it should also be viewed in
the context of
the banking sector being concentrated and support-dependent and
the economy's
structural weaknesses, as Uzbek exports are commodities-driven
and concentrated
on a few countries, and external finances are heavily supported
by remittances.
The previous government's plan to attract new foreign investors
to all four
banks through minority stake sale was abandoned in late 2016.
Fitch therefore
believes that the state is likely to retain majority stakes and
operational
control in the banks, and its propensity to support them should
therefore remain
strong.
Viability Ratings (VRs)
The affirmation of UPSB's and Asaka's VRs at 'b' reflect the
banks' reasonable
performance and asset quality metrics to date, mostly due to
exposure to
higher-quality borrowers that is partly covered by state
guarantees. Agrobank's
and MCB's VRs at 'b-' reflects the banks' weaker asset quality
and profitability
metrics, as the result of the banks' focus on higher-risk
segments.
At the same time, all four banks' VRs continue to reflect
Uzbekistan's difficult
operating environment, the banks' limited commercial franchises,
high
concentrations in their balance sheets, and potential
deficiencies in
underwriting policies leading to high credit and operational
risks.
UPSB and Asaka reported low non-performing loans (NPLs) at
end-2016 (below 1%
and 2% respectively, fully covered by reserves). This is due to
their focus on
the export-oriented commodity and auto industries and a high
share of
state-owned borrowers (UPSB - 85% of loans, Asaka - 60%), with a
significant
share of larger exposures also being guaranteed by the state
(54% of loans at
UPSB and 36% at Asaka).
Agrobank also has low NPLs (2.5% at end-2016), but its asset
quality remains
weakened by unreserved problem receivables (UZS261 billion or 7%
of total
assets), which resulted from a 2010 fraud. MCB's NPL ratio was a
high 13% at
end-2016, due to financial difficulties in a number of
agricultural companies.
The unreserved portion of these loans was a significant 35% of
end-2016 Fitch
Core Capital (FCC), as MCB expects to recover a significant part
of them.
Positively, the bank has sufficient capital to reserve these
loans and remain
compliant with regulatory capital ratios.
Loan books are more concentrated and dollarised in UPSB (78%)
and Asaka (57%),
although the risks are mitigated by most borrowers, who have
taken
foreign-currency loans, being either state-owned/guaranteed or
have
foreign-currency revenues. Agrobank's and MCB's loans are mostly
in local
currency and more granular by borrower, albeit concentrated on
the agricultural
industry and therefore prone to risk of commodity (eg cotton)
price fall.
Profitability was moderate at UPSB and Asaka in 2016 (return on
average equity
(ROAE) of around 11% at both banks), and weak at Agrobank (2%)
and MCB (negative
11%), reflecting the mostly state-directed nature of banks'
operations (at UPSB
and Asaka) and rather weak operating efficiency (at Agrobank and
MCB).
Capitalisation was moderate at UPSB (FCC/risk-weighted assets
(RWA) of 15% at
end-2016), MCB (FCC/total assets of 13%), modest at Asaka
(FCC/RWA of 11%) and
weak at Agrobank (FCC/RWA of 6%, adjusted for unreserved problem
receivables).
Asaka and Agro were also in breach of the minimum regulatory
capital
requirements at end-5M17 (total capital ratios of 11.6% and
7.8%, respectively,
compared with prudential minimum of 12.5%) due to lending
expansion, but this
should be rectified soon, as all state banks will be
recapitalised by end-2017.
Fitch expects capital contributions from the state to equal
around 6% of
end-5M17 RWAs in UPSB, 7% in Asaka, 8% in Agro and 18% in MCB.
However, the increased capital buffers are likely to be
consumed, as internal
capital generation is lagging behind growth at all four banks,
and also due to
potential further som depreciation after the already high 23% in
1H17
(non-annualised).
The banks' funding is mainly sourced from customer deposits and
government and
quasi-government entities. Depositor concentrations were high at
UPSB, Asaka and
MCB, with 20 largest depositors accounting for 45%, 70% and 46%
of total
customer funding, respectively. Agrobank's deposits were more
granular (15%).
UPSB is the only bank with meaningful borrowings from foreign
financial
institutions (21% of liabilities). However, UPSB's foreign debt
repayments are
small (below 5% of total liabilities in 2H17-2018) and linked to
loan
repayments.
Liquidity is comfortable at UPSB and Asaka due to solid buffers
(liquid assets
net of near-term repayments were about half of customer deposits
at end-4M17 at
UPSB and 35% at end-5M17 at Asaka), and somewhat tighter at
Agrobank and MCB, as
these two banks have high reliance on short-term inter-bank
placements. All four
banks hold large enough foreign currency liquidity buffers to
withstand a
substantial reduction in foreign-currency-denominated customer
funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
A change in UPSB's, Asaka's, Agrobank's and MCB's support-driven
IDRs could
result from a strengthening/weakening of the sovereign's credit
profile. A
weakening of the state's propensity to support the banks may
result in a
downgrade of the ratings.
VRS
All four banks' VRs could be downgraded as a result of
deterioration in the
banks' asset quality if this is not fully offset by fresh equity
injections.
Upgrades of the VRs could result from improvements in
Uzbekistan's operating
environment and strengthening of the banks' commercial
franchises, although
upgrades of Agrobank's and MCB's VRs would also require
improvements in the
banks' asset quality and performance.
The rating actions are as follows:
UPSB
Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at
'B+'; Outlooks
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at
'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Asaka
Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at
'B+'; Outlooks
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at
'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Agrobank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at
'B+'; Outlooks
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at
'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
MCB
Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at
'B+'; Outlooks
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at
'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Sergey Popov (Agrobank, MCB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Maria Kuraeva (UPSB, Asaka)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5575
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Alekseenko
Analyst
+7 495 956 2401
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001