RPT-Fitch affirms 5 classes and upgrades 5 classes from Ally Auto Receivables Trusts

Oct 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

As part of its ongoing surveillance, Fitch Ratings affirms five and upgrades five classes from the Ally Auto Receivables Trust (AART) series 2012-2 and 2012-5 transactions as follows:

2012-2:

--Class A-3 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class A-4 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class B upgrade to ‘AAAsf’ from ‘AAsf’ Outlook Positive;

--Class C upgraded to ‘AAsf’ from ‘Asf’; Outlook Positive.

2012-5:

--Class A-2 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class A-3 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class A-4 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class B upgraded to ‘AAAsf’ from ‘AAsf’; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable;

--Class C upgraded to ‘AAsf’ from ‘Asf’; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable;

--Class D upgraded to ‘Asf’ from ‘BBBsf’; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating upgrades of the applicable classes in the series 2012-2 and 2012-5 transactions are a result of strong loss coverage under Fitch’s assumptions and stresses in cash flow modeling, due to increasing credit enhancement available to the notes. The transactions have continued to perform well within Fitch’s cumulative net losses expectations to date. The affirmations on the remaining notes across the transactions reflect loss coverage levels consistent with current ratings.

The Positive Outlooks on five of the classes of notes reflect Fitch’s view that the notes will continue to perform well and may warrant a review for a potentially positive rating action in the next 12 months.

RATING SENSITIVITY

Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity could produce loss levels higher than the current projected base case loss proxy and impact available loss coverage and multiple levels for the transactions. Lower loss coverage could impact ratings and Rating Outlooks, depending on the extent of the decline in coverage.

In Fitch’s initial review of the transactions, the notes were found to have limited sensitivity to a 1.5x and 2.5x increase of Fitch’s base case loss expectation. To date, the transactions have exhibited strong performance with losses well within Fitch’s initial expectations with rising loss coverage and multiple levels. As such, a material deterioration in performance would have to occur within the asset pools to have potential negative impact on the outstanding ratings.

Fitch’s analysis of the Representation and Warranties (R&W) of this transaction can be found in ‘Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2012-2 Appendix’ and ‘Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2012-5Appendix’. These R&W are compared to those of typical R&W for the asset class as detailed in the special report ‘Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms in the Global Structured Finance Transactions’ dated April 17, 2012.