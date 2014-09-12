Fitch Affirms 5 Malaysian Banks; Withdraws AmBank and AmInvestment

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of five Malaysian banks: Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank), Hong Leong Bank Berhad (HLBB), AmBank (M) Berhad (AmBank), AmInvestment Bank Berhad (AmInvestment) and Export Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad (MEXIM). Fitch has concurrently withdrawn all the ratings of AmBank and AmInvestment, and the long-term deposit ratings of Maybank and HLBB. The ratings on AmBank and AmInvestment have been withdrawn for commercial reasons. The long-term deposit ratings on Maybank and HLBB have been withdrawn as they are no longer considered relevant to the agency's rating coverage. The Malaysian banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs) reflect Fitch's view that their intrinsic risk profiles are likely to remain steady amid broadly supportive economic conditions, although the sustained rise in household leverage and softening regional growth may present some risk to the sector. The high and rising household debt as well as sustained public sector deficits and growing Federal government debt were behind the Negative Outlook on Malaysia's sovereign ratings (A-/Negative). The sovereign ratings were affirmed on Negative Outlook in July 2014. The government's prudential measures implemented over the past few years have begun to slow household credit and property price growth. In Fitch's view, this is a healthy adjustment to a more sustainable growth trend for the banking sector. There is a risk that banking sector credit costs may rise as this process occurs, particularly if the pace of adjustment curtails legitimate household borrowing or triggers a macroeconomic deterioration. However, Fitch believes that the risk of this occurring is modest given the strong economic conditions and the banks' reasonable loss-absorption buffers. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs of Maybank, HLBB and AmBank Maybank's IDR and VR at 'A-' and 'a-', respectively, are supported by its market-leading domestic franchise and reasonable credit profile, in particular its healthy and rising capitalisation, stable funding base and steady performance through credit cycles. However, its ratings remain on Negative Outlook, in line with the Negative Outlook on the sovereign ratings. Any negative developments arising from the sovereign's weakening risk profile may affect the bank's credit strength and ratings - which are the highest of the Malaysian banks rated by Fitch. This is due to the close connection between the financial health of the bank and that of the Malaysian government and economy. There is a risk of higher credit costs as Malaysia transitions from a period of high credit growth and rapid property price appreciation. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that the potential rise in delinquencies and impairment costs are likely to be manageable for Maybank due to its satisfactory asset quality history, well-diversified loan portfolio and prudent domestic regulatory conditions. Its earnings and loan loss reserve buffers are likely to remain adequate to keep capital impairment risks low under most scenarios. HLBB's IDR and VR at 'BBB+' and 'bbb+' on Stable Outlook are underpinned by its relatively low risk appetite, sound financial profile and reasonable franchise. The conservative risk management has kept its capitalisation, loan quality and loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) better than the industry average. HLBB's plan for regional expansion is likely to be executed in a disciplined manner although its risk appetite might increase slightly. HLBB has much smaller overseas exposure compared with its local peers and its loan book growth has been below the industry average. AmBank's IDR of 'BBB' is driven by its VR. The affirmation of the ratings with a Stable Outlook, reflect the bank's steady earnings generation, healthy asset quality and satisfactory franchise of the broader banking group, AMMB Holdings Berhad (AMMB). The ratings also reflect Fitch's expectations that the bank's funding and capital will strengthen and its loan book will be better diversified over the medium-term. Underlying profitability is likely to be maintained in the near term as system-wide margin compression and slower loan growth could be partly offset by potential non-interest income growth, particularly from fee income, and its insurance and credit card businesses. Asset quality is likely to be manageable, supported by AmBank's selective growth in the low-risk corporate and profitable risk-adjusted retail segments as well as enhancements to risk management. The agency believes that AmBank's core capitalisation would increase only gradually, given the likely need to meet shareholders' dividend expectations, and the gradual phasing in of Basel III capital rules. At end-June 2014, AmBank's core Tier 1 capital ratio was around 10% (below its domestic rated peers) but is satisfactory for its rating level. Its LDR of 95%-100% remains higher than that of the other domestic rated banks. AMMB has been raising long-term wholesale borrowings domestically to supplement its funding base. This helps to improve funding diversity and stability and addresses some asset liability maturity mismatches. Including these funds, the adjusted ratio would be around 90%, which is within the bank's targeted levels. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs of Maybank, HLBB and AmBank Maybank's ratings are sensitive to the sovereign's credit profile and to changes in the operating environment, particularly household leverage and property prices. These issues are less pressing for HLBB, which is rated lower than the sovereign at 'BBB+', although its ratings may also be affected by a sovereign downgrade. There is likely to be limited rating upside for all banks in light of the Negative Outlook on the sovereign ratings. Negative rating actions on the Malaysia banks could result from aggressive expansion, event risks, destabilising financial-sector imbalances (such as excessive household leverage) and/or volatile macroeconomic conditions. However, Fitch views these risks to be moderate in the near term, in view of the banks' satisfactory record through business cycles and the pre-emptive macro-prudential measures implemented by the regulator over the past few years. Rating sensitivities for AmBank are no longer relevant given the ratings have been withdrawn. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - AMINVESTMENT'S IDRs AmInvestment's IDRs and Outlook are the same as those of its sister commercial bank, AmBank, as they operate under a universal banking model with close operational links and a common franchise. Both entities are owned by AMMB, which is 24%-owned by the Australian and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (AA-/Stable). AmInvestment focuses on investment banking and stockbroking, and is hence core to the universal banking model of AMMB, despite it being a separate legal entity. Rating sensitivities for AmInvestment are no longer relevant given the ratings have been withdrawn. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRFs) of Maybank, HLBB, AmBank and AmInvestment The SRs and SRFs of the four Malaysian banks are premised on Fitch's view of the probability of extraordinary state support available to each bank, if needed. The ratings also take into account the agency's Negative Outlook on the Malaysian sovereign, which highlights the potential weakening in the government's ability to extend timely support. Fitch believes that Maybank is of high systemic importance in Malaysia due to its large domestic deposit base (around 18% of system-wide deposits) and indirect state ownership via various state-owned funds. This is reflected in the bank's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB'. HLBB's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' reflect its systemic importance as the fifth-largest local bank, accounting for around 8% of banking sector's deposits. Meanwhile, AmBank and AmInvestment have the same SRs of '3' and SRFs of 'BB+', driven by their collective systemic importance as part of the sixth-largest banking group, with indirect state ownership via the Employees Provident Fund. A change in the government's ability to provide extraordinary support would affect the SRs and SRFs. This could arise from a change in the sovereign ratings. The SRs and SRFs will also be impacted by any change in the government's propensity to extend timely support. One development that could lead to this adverse outcome, for instance, is global initiatives to reduce implicit state support available to banks, although Fitch views this to be a longer-term risk for Malaysia. Rating sensitivities for AmBank and AmInvestment are no longer relevant given the ratings have been withdrawn. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR NOTES AND DEPOSITS The senior notes of Maybank and HLBB are rated at the same level as their respective Long-Term IDRs. This is because the senior notes constitute direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the banks, and rank equally with all their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any change in the IDRs would affect these issue ratings. The deposits ratings of Maybank, HLBB, AmBank and AmInvestment are one notch above the Malaysian banks' Long-Term IDRs to reflect Malaysia's depositor preference regime, where depositors would rank above senior unsecured creditors in a liquidation scenario. Rating sensitivities for the deposit ratings are no longer relevant as the ratings have been withdrawn. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED NOTES AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Maybank's Basel II-compliant subordinated notes are rated one notch below the VR to reflect their subordinated status relative to senior unsecured creditors and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. Maybank's and AmBank's Basel II-compliant hybrid ratings are four notches below their respective VRs, reflecting the presence of subordination and going-concern loss-absorption mechanisms. The ratings of these securities are sensitive to changes in the VR. Rating sensitivities for AmBank are no longer relevant given the rating has been withdrawn. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - MEXIM MEXIM's IDR, SRF and senior debt ratings are at 'A-' and equalised with that of the Malaysian sovereign. This reflects Fitch's belief of an extremely high probability of extraordinary state support being available to MEXIM, if necessary. This expectation also drives the Support Rating of '1'. MEXIM's modest size in proportion to Malaysia's GDP and the domestic banking sector implies that the sovereign is likely to have the ability to support the bank in times of need. MEXIM is a developmental financial institution that is wholly-owned by the government and fulfills a unique policy role to support and develop domestic companies in the export industry, an area of strategic importance to Malaysia's economic development. State support has been demonstrated in the past in the form of common equity and government funding assistance. The Negative Outlook on MEXIM's ratings corresponds to the Negative Outlook on the Malaysian sovereign ratings. Any changes to MEXIM's ratings would be tied to shifts in the sovereign's creditworthiness and ratings, and to any perceived weakening in the sovereign's propensity to support the bank. MEXIM's ratings may be notched downwards from the sovereign's ratings, if Fitch believes that the sovereign's propensity to support the bank has weakened. However, this is not expected to occur in the near to medium term. The list of rating actions is as follows: Malayan Banking Berhad - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' - Long-term deposit rating affirmed at 'A' and withdrawn - Senior notes affirmed at 'A-' - Basel II-compliant subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+' - Basel II-compliant hybrid Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BB+' Hong Leong Bank Berhad - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' - Long-term deposit rating affirmed at 'A-' and withdrawn - Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB+' AmBank (M) Berhad - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB' and withdrawn; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' and withdrawn - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' and withdrawn - Support Rating affirmed at '3' and withdrawn - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' and withdrawn - Long-term deposits affirmed at 'BBB+' and withdrawn - Basel II-compliant hybrid Tier 1 securities (USD200m Variable Rate Callable Perpetual Preference Shares) affirmed at 'BB-' and withdrawn AmInvestment Bank Berhad - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB' and withdrawn; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' and withdrawn - Support Rating affirmed at '3' and withdrawn - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' and withdrawn - Long-term deposits affirmed at 'BBB+' and withdrawn Export Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - Senior unsecured debt ratings affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst (Maybank) Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Mikho Irawady Associate Director +65 6796 7230 Primary Analyst (HLBB) Mihwa Park Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Mikho Irawady Associate Director +65 6796 7230 Primary Analyst (AmBank, AmInvestment Bank and MEXIM) Mikho Irawady Associate Director +65 6796 7230 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director + 65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 