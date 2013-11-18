RPT-Fitch Affirms 6 Foreign-Owned Russian Banks at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Nov 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia’s OJSC Nordea Bank (NBR), SEB Bank JSC (SEBR), Credit Agricole CIB ZAO (CAR), HSBC Bank (RR) LLC (HSBCR), ING Bank (Eurasia) ZAO (INGR) and Danske Bank’s (Russia) (DBR) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The banks’ Long-term IDRs reflect Fitch’s view of the high probability that the banks will be supported, if ever needed, by their financially strong parent financial institutions. The banks are fully owned by Nordea Bank AB (‘AA-'/Stable), Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (A+/Stable), Credit Agricole (A/Stable), HSBC Bank Plc (AA-/Stable), ING Bank NV (A+/Negative) and Danske Bank (A/Stable), respectively. Fitch’s view on the high propensity of the parent banks to support their subsidiaries takes into account the full ownership, the high level of integration (and in most cases rather fungible balance sheets), common branding (implying high reputational risks) and the very low cost of potential support, in case of need, given the insignificant share of the Russian entities in the respective groups’ total assets.

Fitch classifies all the six banks as subsidiaries of ‘limited importance’ for their parent banks due to the very small size of the former relative to their respective groups (less than 1% of consolidated assets in each case) and the parent banks’ limited focus on the Russian market. The banks’ ratings are therefore likely to remain at least two notches below those of their ultimate parents. The ratings of NBR, SEBR, HSBCR and INGR, which are more than two notches below those of their parent banks, are constrained by the Russian Country Ceiling.

Fitch has not assigned Viability Ratings to the subsidiary banks because of the high level of management and operational integration with the parent banks. This integration includes, to varying degrees at different banks, parent guarantees provided for subsidiary credit exposures, active participation of the parent banks in the subsidiaries’ credit approval processes, significant funding provided by parents to subsidiaries, high dependence of subsidiary business origination on the broader group, and significant fungibility between parent and subsidiary balance sheets.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Each of the six subsidiaries could be downgraded if (i) the Russian Country Ceiling is downgraded, together with Russia’s sovereign ratings; (ii) the parent bank is downgraded to ‘A-’ or below; (iii) the parent bank sells its Russian subsidiary to a more lowly-rated owner; or (iv) Fitch changes its view of the willingness of the parent to support its subsidiary. However, Fitch does not currently anticipate any of these scenarios.

The ratings of NBR, SEBR and HSBCR could be upgraded if Russia’s Country Ceiling is upgraded. However, an upgrade of the Country Ceiling would be unlikely to result in an upgrade of INGR (because of the Negative Outlook on ING Bank NV) or CAR and DBR (because of the level of the parent bank ratings).

The rating actions are as follows:

OJSC Nordea Bank, SEB Bank JSC and Danske Bank (Russia)

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short Term IDR: affirmed at ‘F2’

National Long Term Rating: affirmed at ‘AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘2’

Credit Agricole CIB ZAO

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed ‘F2’

National Long-term rating: affirmed ‘AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Support Rating: affirmed ‘2’

HSBC Bank (RR) LLC

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed ‘F2’

National Long-term rating: affirmed ‘AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Support Rating: affirmed ‘2’

ING Bank (Eurasia) ZAO

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed ‘F2’

National Long-term rating: affirmed ‘AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Support Rating: affirmed ‘2’

Senior unsecured debt: assigned at ‘BBB+’

Senior unsecured debt National Rating: assigned at ‘AAA(rus)'