Fitch Affirms 6 Large Italian Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL), Banco Popolare (Popolare), Intesa Sanpaolo (IntesaSP), UBI Banca (UBI) and UniCredit. At the same time it has downgraded Popolare's and BNL's Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The affirmations follow a periodic review of the six banking groups, the main findings of which will shortly be available in a report "Peer Review: Large Italian Banks", at www.fitchratings.com. The Negative Outlooks on the banks' Long-term IDRs reflect the Negative Outlook on Italy's 'BBB+' Long-term IDR as well as continuing pressure on the banks' performance and asset quality. MPS KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF MPS's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and therefore based on Fitch's expectation of support from the Italian authorities. The affirmations of MPS's IDRs, SR and SRF reflect Fitch's unchanged view that there is a high probability that MPS would continue to receive support from the Italian government given its systemic importance domestically and the amount of government hybrid capital received to date. Fitch believes that government hybrid capital is likely to be converted into common shares if the bank does not raise EUR2.5bn capital from private investors by end-2014 as requested by the European Commission as part of its agreement for state aid provided to the bank. The possibility that the state could become the bank's major shareholder underpins Fitch's view of a high probability of continued support for senior creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF MPS's Long-term IDR is at its SRF. A downward revision of the SRF would result in a downgrade of the IDR and senior debt. A downgrade of the bank's VR would not result in a downgrade of its Long-term IDR. The Negative Outlook on MPS's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that MPS's SRF would likely be revised downward if the Italian sovereign was downgraded. The SRF and SR are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's view on the propensity of the state to provide support. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR MPS's 'ccc' VR reflects Fitch's view that the probability that the government will become a large shareholder in the bank remains high. Fitch would consider the state becoming a large shareholder of the bank as receipt of extraordinary support and an indication of its non-viability and therefore failure without this support. The bank's revised restructuring plan, which includes a planned EUR2.5bn capital increase to be completed by end-2014, was approved by the European Commission on 27 November 2013. MPS's board called an EGM in late December 2013 to deliberate a capital increase of up to EUR3bn. The bank aims to complete the capital increase, for which it has entered into a pre-underwriting agreement for up to EUR3bn, in 1Q14. A successful capital increase would allow the bank to repay a significant portion of the government hybrid capital. However, if the fresh capital is not raised in the market by end-2014, the government hybrid capital would likely be converted into common shares, which would mean that the Italian state would own a significant stake in MPS. Fitch believes that the amount of capital to be raised and the timeframe for the completion of the capital increase means that an (at least part) nationalisation of the bank remains a real possibility. MPS's VR also reflects its weak profitability and asset quality. MPS reported a EUR518m net loss for 9M13, which included EUR1.5bn loan impairment charges. Asset quality deteriorated further in 3Q13, and the bank's gross impaired loans/total loans ratio at end-9M13 was a high 19.34%. MPS's end-9M13 FCC ratio, which excludes government hybrid capital, was weak at 5.5%. Fitch eligible capital (FEC), which includes the EUR4.1bn government hybrid capital received, was 10.3% at end-9M13, which Fitch considers low given the high volume of unreserved impaired loans. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR MPS's VR is primarily sensitive to changes in Fitch's view on the probability of the bank receiving further extraordinary support, most likely in the form of a part-nationalisation. A successful completion of the planned capital increase of up to EUR3bn would be necessary to upgrade the bank's VR. The VR would subsequently likely be rated in the 'b' or low 'bb' range as Fitch expects MPS's asset quality will remain weak and believes that generating adequate operating profitability will remain challenging in a weak operating environment. If the bank is unsuccessful in completing a capital increase in 2014 or only manages to raise a portion of the EUR3bn and received additional government support to avoid a failure, its VR would likely be downgraded to 'f'. Fitch would subsequently reassess the bank's VR, taking into consideration the impact of the support measures, which could include a conversion of government hybrid capital into common shares. The bank's VR would also come under downward pressure if the prospects for the bank's viability deteriorated further, which could arise from a further material weakening in asset quality, or further losses that would erode its capitalisation further, which could arise from the need to further strengthen loan impairment allowances. BNL KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING BNL's IDRs and Support Rating (SR) reflect institutional support from its parent, BNP Paribas (A+/Stable). Fitch considers BNL as core to BNP Paribas' strategy as Italy remains a home market for the French group. BNL's IDRs and SR are also capped at one notch above Italy's sovereign rating, in line with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign". This reflects the agency's view that BNP Paribas' propensity and ability to support BNL is linked to the operating environment in Italy. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs SENIOR DEBT and SR BNL's IDRs and SR are sensitive to changes in BNP Paribas' ability and propensity to provide support to its subsidiary, and to changes in Italy's sovereign rating. BNP Paribas' ability to support BNL is indicated by its Long-term IDRs. A downgrade of BNP Paribas' IDRs would only affect BNL's IDRs and SR if the parent's Long-term IDR was downgraded by more than two notches as BNL's Long-term IDR is currently constrained by Italy's sovereign rating. This is unlikely at present as BNP Paribas' Support Rating Floor (SRF) is 'A-'. A reduction in BNL's strategic importance for its parent, which Fitch currently does not expect, would also place the IDRs and SR under pressure. BNL's Short-term IDR would come under pressure if there were signs of weakening short-term liquidity support from its parent, which Fitch currently does not expect. Given the current notching Fitch applies between BNL's IDR and Italy's sovereign rating, BNL's IDRs and SR would also be sensitive to a downgrade of Italy's rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The downgrade of BNL's VR to 'bbb-' reflects Fitch's view that BNL's capitalisation has improved less than its domestic peers and is only acceptable with an FCC/RWA ratio of 8.3% at end-1H13, particularly in the context of a high impaired loan ratio and weakened performance. Despite the sale of a significant stock of doubtful loans to the parent bank in 1H13, BNL's gross impaired loan ratio remains high at 12.2%, and Fitch expects some further deterioration into 2014. BNL's liquidity, which benefits from ordinary support from its parent, remains sound and market risk exposure is low. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR BNP Paribas has committed to keeping BNL well capitalised. However, BNL's VR would come under pressure if losses at the bank materially eroded capitalisation and BNP Paribas' capitalisation targets were not met. BNL's VR would also come under pressure if the increase in impaired loans accelerates more than currently expected in the coming quarters or if the bank does not maintain its adequate loan impairment allowance coverage of impaired loans (doubtful and watchlist loans), which stood at 49.6% at end-1H13 and compared well with peers. Fitch considers an upgrade of BNL's VR unlikely in the near future. It would require an improvement in capitalisation and operating profitability, which would require a material improvement in the bank's operating environment. Popolare KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF Popolare's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and therefore based on Fitch's expectation of support from the Italian authorities. The affirmation of the SRF reflects Fitch's view that there is a high probability that Popolare would receive support from the Italian government in case of need given its systemic importance domestically. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF A downward revision of the SRF would result in a downgrade of the IDR and senior debt. A further downgrade of the bank's VR would not affect its Long-term IDR. The Negative Outlook on Popolare's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that Popolare's SRF would likely be revised downward if the Italian sovereign was downgraded. The SRF and SR are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's view on the propensity of the state to provide support, and the key rating drivers and sensitivities for all large Italian banks as stated below. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The downgrade of Popolare's VR to 'bbb-' reflects Fitch's view that its capitalisation and asset quality are weaker than peers. Popolare's estimated FLB3 ratio of above 7% is lower than its higher rated peers (whose FLB3 ratios are estimated around 10% or above). This is negatively affected by significant deductions of non-controlling interests. However, the bank has recently announced measures to reduce the impact of deductions of non-controlling interests and improve the FLB3 ratio by over 50bp. Popolare estimates a phase-in Basel III CET1, which is well above the 8% Basel III CET1 ratio set by the ECB as the minimum ratio for its asset quality review. Popolare's FCC ratio at end-H113 was an acceptable 12.1% but unreserved impaired loans accounted for a high 135% of FCC. Popolare received validation for the advanced-IRB models on credit risk in 2012, which strongly reduced its risk-weighted assets. Gross impaired loans reached EUR14bn at end-9M13, accounting for 14.9% of gross loans (13.2% at end-2012) and coverage of gross impaired loans remains relatively low at 34%. However, the low coverage levels partly reflect the large proportion of loans backed by collateral. Loans at Popolare's subsidiary Banca Italease decreased by EUR507m to EUR7.3bn, of which about EUR2.7bn are impaired. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The bank's VR would come under additional pressure if prospects for its operating profitability deteriorated or if there was a further prolonged deterioration in asset quality, or sharp fall in real estate values in Italy (the latter is not Fitch's current baseline scenario). A material sustained strengthening of operating performance or clear signs of significant asset quality improvements, neither of which Fitch expects in the short term, would be required for an upgrade of the VR. Furthermore, the VR could only be upgraded if capitalisation was strengthened significantly. IntesaSP KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR IntesaSP's IDRs are based on its VR and reflect its sound capitalisation, solid funding in the current market context, adequate operating profitability and its leading domestic franchise. IntesaSP's operating profitability has remained more resilient than many of its domestic peers, despite the difficulties all Italian banks have in making their domestic commercial activities sufficiently profitable. The bank generated EUR1.8bn operating profit in 9M13. Loan impairment charges were high in 9M13 and absorbed about 70% of pre-impairment operating profit but the bank was able to report a profit for the period. The VR is underpinned by the bank's sound capitalisation with a core Tier 1 ratio and a FLB3 ratio of 11.5% and 11.5%, respectively, which compares well with international peers. Liquidity has also remained sound, stable and conservatively managed during 2013. The bank's funding sources are adequately diversified. The bank estimated a Basel III NSFR and LCR above regulatory minimum at end-9M13 even excluding the benefit from its European Central Bank funding. IntesaSP's capability to issue securities in the wholesale market has remained strong to date. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR IntesaSP's IDR is sensitive to movements in its VR. The Outlook on its Long-term IDR is Negative, indicating that an upgrade of IntesaSP's IDRs and VR is currently unlikely. IntesaSP's IDR is currently capped by the sovereign rating as Fitch considers the bank's credit profile closely linked to the sovereign's and to the operating environment in Italy, where the bulk of the group's operations are located. It is therefore sensitive to a downgrade of the sovereign rating. An upgrade of the sovereign rating, which given its Negative Outlook is unlikely, could result in an upgrade of the bank's VR and Long-term IDR. A revision of Italy's Outlook to Stable could result in a stabilization of IntesaSP's Outlook. Fitch expects the bank's profitability and asset quality to weaken for the full year but to remain adequate and resilient. However, if weakening profitability results in an erosion of the bank's capitalisation, the VR could be downgraded. Similarly, any significant unexpected deterioration in liquidity would result in a downgrade. UBI KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR UBI's IDRs are based on its VR and reflect its sound capitalisation, its stable funding and liquidity, impaired loans that are lower than peers and its sound franchise. The ratings also reflect continued pressure on operating profitability and asset quality deterioration. UBI's FCC ratio of 12.4% at end-9M13 and the bank's own FLB3 ratio estimate of above 10% indicate a comfortable capital position. UBI's impaired loans have risen materially over the past four years but remain better than the average for the largest Italian banks and for the sector. This reflects the bank's operations in wealthy northern Italy and its adequate underwriting policies. Gross impaired loans reached a high 11.5% of gross loans at end-9M13, largely originated from corporate and SME exposures, but Fitch expects the bank's asset quality to remain manageable and better than peers. The relatively low coverage of impaired loans reflects the group's lending composition, predominantly collateralised long-term loans, and low loan-to-value ratios. However, exposure to material decreases in collateral values is a risk. UBI's operating profitability remains under pressure and returns are weak. The bank generated an operating ROAE of 2.8% in 9M13. Profitability is dampened by low net interest income resulting from low interest rates and higher funding costs, despite progress made in reducing its more expensive funding. UBI's efficiency has improved mainly due to headcount reductions. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR UBI's Long-term IDR is based on its VR, and therefore a downgrade of its VR would result in a downgrade of its Long-term IDR. The Outlook on its Long-term IDR is Negative, indicating that an upgrade of UBI's IDRs and VR is currently unlikely. UBI's IDR is at the same level as the sovereign. A downgrade of the sovereign would likely result in a downgrade of UBI's VR and IDRs as Fitch considers the bank's credit profile closely linked to the sovereign's and to the operating environment in Italy. An upgrade of the sovereign rating, which given its Negative Outlook is currently unlikely would not automatically result in an upgrade of the bank's VR and Long-term IDR, given its weak operating profitability. Given that any domestic recovery is likely to be slow, downside risk for UBI's ratings could come from a further deterioration of its ability to generate earnings and higher-than-anticipated asset quality deterioration. The bank's ratings could also come under pressure if the currently comfortable capitalisation was eroded by material losses or acquisitions, events that are currently not factored into the ratings. Any upgrade or revision of the Outlook would require a significant improvement in prospects for earnings and asset quality. UniCredit KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT UniCredit's IDRs are based on the bank's VR and are underpinned by its broad international franchise with significant operations in well-performing and highly-rated markets, diversified funding profile, acceptable and improving capitalisation and progress made implementing the bank's 2011 strategic plan, notably regarding cost efficiency measures. The VR also takes into account UniCredit's underperforming and loss-making Italian franchise, below-average asset quality, in particular in Italy, reliance on resilient collateral values and challenges facing the bank's pan-European business model in light of increasing regulatory scrutiny of cross-border funding and capital flows. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT The Negative Outlook on UniCredit's IDR reflects the bank's still worsening asset quality, notably in its Italian home market, and more broadly uncertainties concerning the timing and sustainability of a macroeconomic recovery in Italy. The bank's IDRs and VR are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the development of UniCredit's asset quality and profitability, notably in Italy. Fitch expects LICs to level off in 1H14 and NPLs to peak towards the end of 2014. UniCredit's IDRs and VR are also sensitive to Fitch's assumptions regarding the risk profile and profitability of its significant foreign operations, which are supportive of the ratings given the poor operating environment in Italy. UniCredit's risk profile benefits from various well-performing foreign subsidiaries with significant dividend payment potential and sound internal capital generation. While additional regulatory limitations on cross-border funding and capital transfers would be negative for UniCredit's ratings, progress towards banking union in the eurozone, ensuring improved capital and funding fungibility, is supportive of UniCredit's VR. As a result of its international diversification, UniCredit's risk profile is somewhat less correlated to the sovereign's risk profile than that of its domestic peers. If the Italian sovereign rating was downgraded further, depending on the interplay between domestic performance and benefits from its international presence, UniCredit could potentially be rated one notch above the sovereign. Conversely, should the risk profile and notably the profitability of the bank's activities in Germany (UniCredit Bank AG, which consolidated much of UniCredit's corporate and investment banking, A+/Stable/a-), Austria and CEE (UniCredit Bank Austria AG, which consolidates UniCredit's CEE activities except Poland; A/Stable/bbb+) and Poland (Bank Pekao SA; A-/Stable/a-) worsen, this could be negative for UniCredit's ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS - ALL BANKS EXCL. BNL The 'BBB' SRFs of Popolare, IntesaSp, UniCredit, UBI Banca and MPS reflect Fitch's opinion that the Italian authorities show a high propensity to support the country's largest banks given their systemic importance. The SRFs and SR are sensitive to changes in the propensity or in the ability of the government to provide support. A downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating would put pressure on the SRFs as it would indicate the authorities' reduced ability to provide support. In a scenario where this ability reduced further, Fitch believes that Italian banks' SRFs could see a wider distribution, with the more regional banks' SRFs coming under more pressure than the SRFs of the largest Italian banks with strong domestic market shares. The SRs and SRFs are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity of support, in light of the weakening of legal, regulatory, political and economic dynamics about potential future sovereign support for senior creditors of banks across jurisdictions, as indicated in "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", both dated 11 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES (ALL BANKS) Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks are all notched down from their VRs, or from the VR of their parent if the issuer has no VR, in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs, which drive the ratings. The 'C' Long-term rating of Banca Italease's trust preferred securities reflects their non-performance and Fitch's expectation that the securities are unlikely to resume coupon payments in the near future. The ratings of MPS's Upper Tier 2 and Tier 1 instruments and preferred securities reflect Fitch's opinion that non-performance risk in the form of non-payment of coupons is high. The receipt of state aid means that if it reports a net loss, MPS will be obliged not to make coupon payments where the terms of the instruments allow for non-payment. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES IntesaSP's Italian subsidiaries' ratings, Banca IMI and Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze, reflect Fitch's view of the core function of these subsidiaries in the group. As their ratings are based on their parent's Long-term IDR, they are sensitive to changes in IntesaSP's propensity to provide support, which Fitch does not expect, and to changes in the parent's Long-term IDR. Popolare's subsidiaries' ratings, Credito Bergamasco, Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A and Banca Italease, are based on Fitch's view that Banco Popolare would provide support if needed. Fitch considers Credito Bergamasco and Banca Aletti as core subsidiaries given their roles in the group. Fitch believes that Banco Popolare would also provide support to Banca Italease, as failure to do so would pose a significant reputation risk to Banco Popolare. As the ratings of the subsidiaries are based on their parent's Long-term IDR, the ratings are sensitive to changes in Banco Popolare's Long-term IDR. The subsidiaries' ratings are also sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently does not expect. UniCredit's and IntesaSP's foreign subsidiaries are not affected by this rating action. The rating actions are as follows: MPS: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' VR: affirmed at 'ccc' SR: affirmed at '2' SRF: affirmed at 'BBB' Debt issuance programme (senior debt): affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt, including guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'BBB' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CC' Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'C' Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'C' BNL: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' VR: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' SR: affirmed at '1' Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-' Popolare: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' VR: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' SR: affirmed at '2' SRF: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior debt (including programme ratings and guaranteed notes): affirmed at 'BBB/F3' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' Preferred stock and junior subordinated debt: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-' Banca Italease: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' SR: affirmed at '2' Senior debt and programme ratings: affirmed at 'BBB' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'BBBemr' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' Trust preferred securities: affirmed at 'C' Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' SR: affirmed at '2' Credito Bergamasco: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' SR: affirmed at '2' IntesaSP Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bbb+' SR: affirmed at '2' SRF: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior debt (including debt issuance programmes and guaranteed notes): Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Short-term rating affirmed at 'F2' Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: affirmed at 'F2' Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated upper Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BB+' Tier 1 instruments (XS0545782020, XS0371711663, XS0456541506, XS0388841669): affirmed at 'BB' Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' SR: affirmed at '2' Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+' Upper Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+' Banca IMI S.p.A.: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' SR: affirmed at '2' Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+' Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland plc Commercial Paper/Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured debt (guaranteed by Intesa Sanpaolo, including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+' Societe Europeenne de Banque SA: Commercial Paper and Short-term debt (guaranteed by Intesa Sanpaolo): affirmed at 'F2' Intesa Funding LLC US Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2' UBI: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bbb+' SR: affirmed at '2' SRF: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+' Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes : affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Preference stock and hybrid instruments: affirmed at 'BB' UniCredit S.p.A.: Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bbb+' SR: affirmed at '2' SRF: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Guaranteed senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+' Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB' Upper Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BB+' Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BB' UniCredit Bank (Ireland) p.l.c. 