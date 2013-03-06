Fitch Affirms 6 tranches from 3 AIMS RMBS Trust Transactions

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed six tranches from three AIMS RMBS transactions, as detailed below. The transactions are securitisations of first-ranking Australian residential mortgages originated by AIMS Home Loans Pty Limited and Loancorp Pty Limited. AIMS 2004-1 Trust: AUD25.3m Class A3 (ISIN AU300AIM2035) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable AUD18m Class B (ISIN AU300AIM2043) affirmed at ‘Bsf’; Outlook Stable AIMS 2005-1 Trust: AUD37.1m Class A (ISIN AU300AIM3017) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable AUD12.8m Class B (ISIN AU300AIM3025) affirmed at ‘Bsf’; Outlook Stable AIMS 2007-1 Trust: AUD49.8m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0002663) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable AUD16.3m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0002671) affirmed at ‘B‘sf; Outlook Stable Key Rating Drivers The rating actions reflect Fitch’s view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the class A notes’ current ratings. The class B ratings are supported by lenders’ mortgage insurance (LMI) and excess spread levels. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the respective collateral pools remain in line with the agency’s expectations. Principal collections are being allocated to the repayment of the class A notes which, in all transactions, have benefited from an increase in credit enhancement due to sequential amortisation and seasoning since issuance. The underlying mortgage loans in these transactions have performed in line with Fitch’s expectations, with 30+ day arrears at December 2012 standing at 4.57%, 9.99% and 4.21% for AIMS 2004-1 Trust, AIMS 2005-1 Trust and AIMS 2007-1 Trust respectively. The increase in arrears since December 2010 can largely be attributed to the shrinking size of the pools. The arrears levels remain above Fitch’s 30+ Day Dinkum Index. Foreclosures have remained low over the last 12 months. All loans contained in the collateral pools have LMI in place, with policies provided by QBE Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance Limited (Insurer Financial Strength ‘AA-'/Stable), Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and MGIC Australia Pty Limited. Any losses not covered by LMI policies to date have been covered by excess spread. Rating Sensitivities In Fitch’s rating sensitivity analysis, the likelihood of a downgrade of the senior note classes is remote, based on transaction performance. For AIMS 2004-1 Trust, the class A3 notes may experience downgrade pressure if collateral losses increase to 35%, compared with the current 0%; for AIMS 2005-1 Trust and AIMS 2007-1 Trust, the corresponding increase would be over 18%. An upgrade of the class B notes is unlikely given that the transaction was issued pre-July 2007, the sponsor is not rated, the level of excess spread and the lack of history of these transactions being called. For a downgrade to be considered, Fitch’s analysis would need to imply an expected shortfall, which could be triggered, for example by constant expected principal draws exceeding available income as the transaction reduces further in size. Contacts:

Hai Duong Le Analyst +61 2 8256 0358 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000

Committee Chairperson Alison Ho Senior Director +852 2263 9937 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information used to assess these rating was the servicer, AIMS Home Loans Pty Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria" dated 6 June 2012, "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS" dated 7 September 2012, "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria" dated 3 August 2012, "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia" dated 3 August 2012, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions" dated 30 May 2012, and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum" dated 30 May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS here APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria here APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€” Australia here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.