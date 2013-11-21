Fitch Affirms 7 German Laender at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

FRANKFURT/WARSAW/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London/Frankfurt, 20 November 2013: Fitch Ratings has affirmed the seven German federated states (Laender) of Berlin, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony-Anhalt and Schleswig-Holstein at Long-term foreign and local currency ratings 'AAA' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed their Short-term foreign currency ratings at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed the currently outstanding bond issues of the state of Thuringia (DE000A1KQ8H0; DE000A1TM6Z1 and DE000A1REW10) and HSH Finanzfonds AoeR (DE000A0Z1G09), which is explicitly and irrevocably guaranteed by the states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein at 'AAA'. Fitch further affirmed the Bund-Laender-Anleihe 1 (DE000A1X2301) and 17 currently outstanding joint bond issues of the German Laender (Laender 26-27 and 29-43) at 'AAA'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are driven by the strong institutional framework under which the German Laender operate. The Laender's ratings reflect the stability of the solidarity system that underpins the creditworthiness of all Laender. The solidarity system is enshrined in the German constitution and reflects the institutional framework of the Laender. According to the German constitution, all member states of the federal republic are jointly responsible for supporting a Land in financial distress. If a Land experiences "extreme budgetary hardship", it is entitled to financial assistance from all other Laender. This principle has been confirmed by the constitutional courts on more than one occasion in the past, most recently in 2006. Extensive equalisation systems and a broad-based solidarity pact compensate for financial disparity. This equalisation framework requires financially stronger Laender to transfer part of their above-average tax proceeds to the financially weaker ones. The framework partly offsets the different bases of tax revenue. Fitch also recognises the reforms of the approved Federalism Reform II, which require the Laender to operate their budgets without taking on net new debt starting 2020. In Fitch's view, these reforms will increase the budgetary discipline of the Laender as they will generally be unable to increase debt from this date. This change should make extreme budgetary hardship less likely, as the Laender should now have sufficient time to introduce appropriate cost-cutting measures to consolidate their budgets. Moreover, the well-established and active liquidity management system that is in place, together with the Laender's excellent access to the capital market and appropriate treasury facilities should prevent any temporary delays in the provision of support. Liquidity risk of a single Land is avoided through bilateral and mutual agreements linking all Laender as well as the federal government, and ensuring their ability to assist one another. Cash would only fail to be forthcoming for any given Land in the event of a complete federal breakdown, in which neither the other Laender nor the federal government itself could provide cash. The German Laender in aggregate had outstanding capital market debt of EUR535bn in 3Q13, which is large in proportion to their revenues. Servicing costs vary by issuer, but long maturities and low interest rates have tended to keep costs lower than they might otherwise have been. Fitch considers that the large stock of publicly issued debt (equivalent to around one fifth of German sovereign debt) is a distinctive feature of the Laender which may also contribute to budgetary discipline. According to official forecasts, the Laender's tax revenues are expected to increase by 3.4% in 2013, underpinned by expectations that the Germany economy will grow about 0.6%. Combined with lower interest rates, and hence reduced funding costs, and efforts to limit expenditure growth to comply with the debt brake, the Laender have budgeted for a 2013 deficit of EUR12.8bn, which is EUR2.9bn smaller than for 2012. According to 3Q13 results, net new funding requirements fell to about EUR800m, a significant EUR3.4bn decline quarter on quarter.International Local and Regional Governments Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. 