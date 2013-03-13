FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch Affirms 84 EMEA Retail, Leisure & Consumer Products Companies' Ratings
March 13, 2013 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Fitch Affirms 84 EMEA Retail, Leisure & Consumer Products Companies' Ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 84 EMEA retail, leisure and consumer product companies' ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. The linked worksheet "Rating Actions" provides: - A full list of ratings affirmed - A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com - Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information Contact: Committee Chairperson Richard Hunter Managing Director +44 20 3530 1102 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchrating.com. Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, Fitch's Chairman and member of the board, is also a member of L'Oreal and Casino's board. Mr. Ladreit de Lacharriere does not participate in any rating committees, including L'Oreal and Casino. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Fitch Affirms 82 EMEA RLCP Ratings here Corporate Rating Methodology here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.