RPT-Fitch Affirms 93 EMEA Natural Resources and Commodity Company Ratings
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms 93 EMEA Natural Resources and Commodity Company Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed 93 EMEA natural resources and commodity company ratings.

The worksheet “Rating Actions” provides:

-- A full list of ratings affirmed

-- A hyperlink to each issuer’s rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com

-- Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information

Summary of IDR rating actions:

- All ratings affirmed

The worksheet is available by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Fitch Affirms 93 EMEA Natural Resources and Commodity Company Ratings

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
