(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Aareal Bank AG's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at
'BBB+'. The
Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bbb+. The Outlook on
the Long-Term
IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Aareal's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by the bank's
standalone
strength, as expressed in its VR. The VR primarily reflects the
bank's company
profile as a commercial real estate (CRE) lender, which exposes
its operations
to the inherently cyclical CRE sector. This concentration is
mitigated by the
bank's resilient performance and strengthened capitalisation.
We view management's public commitment to maintaining
comfortable capital
buffers as realistic in light of Aareal's established record of
robust internal
capital generation. The bank's fully-loaded CET1 ratio increased
to a solid
15.7% at end-2016 from 13.1% at end-2015. This was mainly driven
by a reduction
in risk-weighted assets resulting from the wind-down of non-core
assets and the
steering of the core loan portfolio towards the lower end of the
targeted range
of EUR25bn-EUR27bn.
Concurrently, the fully-loaded total capital ratio increased to
24.3% and thus
comfortably exceeded Aareal's individual 2017 transitional SREP
(Supervisory
Review and Evaluation Process) requirement of 11% including
buffers. Continuing
reduction of non-core assets and more active use of loan
syndication should
allow the bank to maintain its solid capitalisation in the
medium term, despite
its shift to a more shareholder-friendly dividend policy.
A material deterioration of the overall benign international CRE
markets seems
unlikely in the short term. Aareal is only moderately exposed to
pockets of
risks that are gradually building up in the German CRE market as
a result of the
low interest rates and intense competition. Non-performing loans
(NPLs) peaked
in the bank's weak Italian CRE loan book in 4Q15 and remained
fairly stable in
2016. We do not expect any material improvement from ongoing
restructuring
measures on this portfolio in the short term.
Aareal's performance has been relatively stable over the current
credit cycle,
despite its concentration on the structurally cyclical CRE
market, and we expect
it to remain sound in 2017. Performance benefits from the bank's
diversification
by geography and property type, which mitigates the continuous
margin erosion in
new domestic lending since 2013. However, the pressure on CRE
lenders'
profitability and capital is likely to increase further in the
medium term,
reflecting challenges from strong competition, margin pressure
and an upward
normalisation of loan impairment charges from (except for Italy)
currently very
low levels.
Aareal benefits from a solid funding mix consisting of
Pfandbriefe, unsecured
private placements including Schuldscheine and a large, growing
and resilient
institutional housing deposit base. The latter is a key
competitive advantage as
it results in low reliance on unsecured market funding and
should create a
substantial funding cost advantage when interest rates
normalise.
We have not given any uplift to Aareal's Long-Term IDR relative
to its VR
despite significant layers of subordinated debt. This is because
the Long-Term
IDR would not achieve a higher level than the current 'BBB+' if
Aareal's junior
debt buffer was in the form of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) rather
than debt. This
is primarily driven by our view that the bank's company profile,
as a largely
wholesale-funded monoline CRE lender, constrains its VR at
'bbb+'. In addition,
we believe that Aareal's resolution plan is still evolving,
which means that the
point at which the bank would be resolved, the likely resolution
tool and the
expected level of capitalisation after a bail-in are still
uncertain.
The IDRs of Aareal's fully-owned subsidiary, Westdeutsche
ImmobilienBank AG
(WI), are equalised with those of Aareal. This reflects our
expectation that
institutional support from Aareal will remain strong. This is
supported by a
control and profit-and-loss sharing agreement between the two
entities that came
into force after WI's acquisition by Aareal in 2Q15, and which
obliges Aareal to
compensate under certain conditions potential losses arising at
WI.
We have not assigned a VR to WI because Aareal will continue to
wind it down
without originating new business and shift assets to WI as the
need arises to
replenish its subsidiary's cover pools. We expect WI's banking
business to be
merged into Aareal in the short term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Aareal's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect our view
that, following the implementation of legislation and resolution
tools pursuant
to the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) in
Germany in early
2015, senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary
support from the sovereign, should Aareal become non-viable.
WI's SR of '2' reflects our view that the subsidiary benefits
from Aareal's
strong propensity and adequate ability to support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Aareal's Tier 2 notes are notched down once from the VR to
reflect their higher
loss severity relative to senior debt.
The legacy, non-Basel III compliant hybrid securities issued by
Capital Funding
GmbH and Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware) are notched down
four times from
Aareal's VR (two notches for high loss severity risk and two
notches for high
non-performance risk relative to that captured in the VR). The
bank's large
distributable reserves significantly mitigate, in our view, the
non-performance
risk arising from the instruments' respective distributable
profit triggers.
Aareal's Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 (AT1) hybrid
securities are rated
five notches below the VR, twice for loss severity to reflect
their write-down
on breach of their 7% trigger, and three times for
non-performance risk to
reflect the fully discretional coupon payments.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATINGS AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
Aareal's Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) reflects Fitch's
view that the
bank has sufficient combined buffers of qualifying junior and
vanilla senior
debt that could be used to recapitalise it, restore its
viability and prevent
default on other "preferred" senior liabilities upon resolution.
The protection
afforded to "preferred" senior debt, deposits and derivative
counterparties by
those buffers means the DCR and Long-Term Deposit Rating are
each given a
one-notch uplift above the Long-Term IDR to reflect these
liabilities' lower
vulnerability to default than vanilla senior debt.
Aareal's Short-Term Deposit Rating is aligned with the bank's
Short-Term IDR,
which is the lower of the two options available at a 'A-' level.
This is because
of high uncertainty regarding the bank's likely balance sheet
composition upon
default and how a resolution scenario would affect short-term
depositors in
Germany, given the lack of precedent for favouring short-term
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VR
Aareal's IDRs and senior debt rating are sensitive to the same
drivers as the
VR. In the medium term, Aareal's VR will remain primarily
vulnerable to asset
quality deterioration.
An upgrade of Aareal's VR is unlikely as we believe that the
bank's monoline CRE
lending business model is not commensurate with a rating in the
'a' category
despite its solid asset quality. A higher VR would require
significant
diversification into lower-risk asset classes generating more
predictable
earnings. We view the rising revenue contribution of its
consulting and services
division positively, but the resulting diversification currently
remains
limited.
WI's IDRs are primarily sensitive to changes in Aareal's IDRs.
They are also
sensitive to a change in the propensity of support from Aareal,
which we view as
unlikely in light of the control and profit-and-loss sharing
agreement.
SR AND SRF
An upgrade of Aareal's SR and an upward revision of its SRF
would require a
higher propensity of sovereign support. An upgrade of WI's SR
would require an
upgrade of Aareal's VR. A downgrade of WI's SR could result from
lower
propensity of support from Aareal. While not impossible, any of
these scenarios
is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of Aareal's Tier 2 notes and hybrid instruments are
primarily
sensitive to changes to Aareal's VR. The ratings are also
sensitive to a change
in their notching.
DCR AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
Aareal's DCR and Deposit Ratings are primarily sensitive to
changes in its IDRs.
They are also sensitive to the subordinated and vanilla senior
debt buffers
relative to the recapitalisation amount likely to be needed to
restore viability
and prevent default on more senior derivative obligations,
deposits and
structured notes.
The rating actions are as follows:
Aareal Bank AG:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'A-(dcr)'
Deposit Ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 securities (DE000A1TNDK2): affirmed at 'BB-'
Capital Funding GmbH (DE0007070088): affirmed at 'BB'
Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware) (XS0138973010): affirmed
at 'BB'
Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf, CFA
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021065
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001