Fitch Affirms Aareal Bank's Mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aareal Bank's (ARB; A-/Negative/F1) outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation follows the implementation of Fitch`s Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, published on 11 April 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on ARB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk), an IDR uplift of 2 and the over-collateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 24.2%. The Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on ARB's IDR, given that any potential downgrade of the issuer's IDR is expected to be compensated by the IDR uplift of 2. The affirmation follows the update of Fitch's analysis of the cover pool and a revision of the breakeven OC for the 'AAA' rating to 23.5% from 21.5%. As of end-March 2014, ARB's mortgage Pfandbriefe amounting to EUR10.6bn were secured by a EUR13.2bn cover pool, which led to a nominal OC of 24.2%. The main driver of Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC is the stressed credit loss. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 78.4% and a weighted average recovery rate of 73.4%, resulting in a weighted average credit loss of 20.9% which is higher compared with calculated losses of 19.2% 12 months ago. The wider credit loss was mainly due to the application of the new sovereign risk criteria. Currently, almost 20 per cent of assets are located in countries with a Country Ceiling (CC) below 'AAA'. This means that, under Fitch's new criteria, the agency has decided not to apply a rating cap to the programme. However, Fitch has stressed recoveries for currency redenomination risk from eurozone assets with a CC below 'AAA'. The reflection of this potential unhedged currency risk resulted in nearly 4 per cent more losses. Fitch notes lower asset-liability mismatches compared with its analysis 12 months ago. Similar to 2013, the programme benefits from a noteworthy portion of callable privately placed Pfandbriefe which provides flexibility for managing asset-liability mismatches. As a result, even under 'AAA' rating stresses there is no need for forced asset sales. Initial open interest and currency positions are significantly mitigated by the inclusion of privileged derivatives in the cover pool. RATING SENSITVITIES In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three notches or more to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to 3 or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 23.5%. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. 