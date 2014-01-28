RPT-Fitch Affirms Aareal Bank's Public Sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aareal Bank’s (Aareal, A-/Stable/F1) public sector Pfandbriefe at ‘AAA’ with a Stable Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on Aareal’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 12.3%. In its analysis, the agency relies on the lowest OC observed over the past 12 months, reflecting the issuer’s ‘F1’ Short-term IDR. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a ‘AA’ rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift reflecting outstanding recovery prospects on the bonds.

The unchanged D-Cap of 5 (low risk) is derived from a low risk assessment for cover pool-specific alternative management, asset segregation and privileged derivatives components. The systemic alternative management and liquidity gap and systemic risk components have been classified as very low risk.

Fitch modelled the credit risk of the portfolio using its ‘Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities’. In a ‘AAA’ scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of 12%, (previously 13.8%) whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries are 14.2% and 15.5%, respectively.

The programmeâ€™s rating is credit linked to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) as 75.8% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.

The remaining pool is highly concentrated with 27 assets that Fitch aggregated to 15 issuers. The main drivers of the portfolio`s credit risk remain the exposures to regions and municipalities in Spain (BBB/Stable) and to the Italian sovereign (BBB+/Negative), which each represents 4.5% and 1.5% of the total pool respectively. Overall, exposure to non-aAAAâ€™ countries slightly decreased to 10% of the portfolio from 10.3% previously.

As of end-December 2013, Aarealâ€™s EUR2.26bn outstanding covered bonds were secured by a cover pool of EUR2.53bn, resulting in nominal OC of 12.3%. Fitchâ€™s aAAAa€™ breakeven OC has increased to 12% from previously 10%. This increase is driven by the modification of the recovery calculation in Fitch`s cash flow model which is now built on a stressed net present value calculation of the cover pool and covered bonds cash flows, rather than on various scenarios with pass or fail outcomes.

The main driver of the new breakeven OC is still the programme’s credit risk. The present value difference calculated under a stressed interest rate environment additionally accounts for 4.1% of the final breakeven OC. A minor component of the breakeven OC are the sales and reinvestment costs, which stem from the necessity to liquidate cover assets to ensure timely payments on the covered bonds post issuer default which is limited here due to the well matched asset and liability profile of the programme. The initial open position of floating-rate assets has partly been mitigated by the inclusion of privileged interest rate swaps. All assets and Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Aareal’s IDR js downgraded by two notches or more to ‘BBB’ or below; (ii) the D-Cap falls by two or more categories to 3 (moderate high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch’s ‘AAA’ breakeven level of 12%. An OC level of 0% on a nominal basis or 2% on a NPV basis as required by German Pfandbrief legislation would trigger a four-notch downgrade to aA+a€™.

Due to the high concentration in Aarealâ€™s cover pool, the covered bonds rating is sensitive to a changing cover pool composition, such as a decline of the exposure that is credit-linked to Germany.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC for the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch’s analysis will be shortly available in a credit update at www.fitchratings.com.