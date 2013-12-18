(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abbey National Treasury Services plc's (Abbey, 'A/Stable/F1) GBP19.4bn regulated mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA', with Stable Outlook, following a review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' covered bond rating is based on Abbey's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk). Fitch relies on the asset percentage (AP) communicated in the investor report, 85.47%, providing ample cushion compared with Fitch's breakeven AP of 91% for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook reflects that on the performance of mortgages in the UK and the fact that the covered bond rating can absorb up to a two-notch downgrade of Abbey's IDR. The D-Cap of 4 continues to be driven by Fitch's risk assessment as moderate of four out of five components: liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic alternative management, cover-pool specific alternative management, and privileged derivatives components, which are the weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset segregation component is assessed as very low risk. The moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap & systemic risk component reflects Fitch's view of mitigants against liquidity gaps in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund, a 12-month pre-maturity test for the hard bullet bonds and a 12-month extendable maturity for the soft bullet bonds in place. The 'AAA' breakeven AP remains at 91.0%. Abbey has a 5% supplemental liquidity reserve amount (SLRA) in place which represents an additional 5% credit enhancement (see "Fitch Affirms Abbey's Covered bonds at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable, Following Programme Update", 24 December 2012). There are currently 54 covered bonds outstanding of which 19 are hard bullet bonds and the remaining soft bullet. The bonds are issued in euro, sterling and Norwegian krone and have a total equivalent amount of approximately GBP14.9bn compared with GBP23.4bn in December 2012. The WA remaining term to maturity decreased marginally to 5.3 years from 5.5 years and the WA spread reduced to 136bp from 144bp. Interest and currency risk is hedged with Abbey and third party swap counterparties. As of 30 November 2013, the pool consisted of 211,464 prime mortgages secured on residential properties in the UK, with a total outstanding balance of GBP22.8bn, down from GBP37.9bn in December 2012. The WA seasoning is 68 months. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated an expected loss of 9.75% (9.67% last year). RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Abbey's IDR is downgraded by at least two notches to 'BBB+'; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by at least two categories to 2 (high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 91%. Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and credit quality of the cover pool may change over time. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04 September 2013, ' Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 03 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 06 June 2013 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom' dated 09 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here 