Fitch Affirms Aetna's IDR at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Aetna Inc. (Aetna) and the 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of various Aetna insurance operating subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A complete list of ratings is included at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's revision of Aetna's Outlook reflects the company's favorable fulfillment of conditions established when a Negative Outlook was placed on the ratings upon Aetna's completion of its acquisition of Coventry Health Care, Inc. (CVH) in May 2013. Specifically, the company has made substantial progress over the past year in returning to debt-to-EBITDA and financial leverage metrics within Fitch's guidelines for the company's current ratings. Debt-to-EBITDA has declined from 2.2x in first half 2013 to 1.6x in first half 2014 relative to a rating sensitivity of 1.8x, and financial leverage has declined from 40% at June 30, 2013 to 37% at June 30, 2014, and is expected to be approximately 36% at year-end 2014 relative to a rating sensitivity of 35%. Fitch expects Aetna to report financial leverage of 35% during 2015. Aetna's ratings reflect the organization's major market position and significant size and scale, strong profitability and interest coverage, and generally solid balance sheet characteristics. The ratings also reflect what Fitch considers to be modest deterioration in Aetna's capitalization metrics and ongoing sector-wide operational uncertainty tied to the Affordable Care Act. Fitch considers Aetna to be a leading health insurance and managed care organization due to the company's large membership, significant revenue and earnings base, and strong competitive position. The breadth of Aetna's provider network and its contracting capabilities are key competitive strengths. Aetna generates consistently strong EBITDA-based profit margins and returns on capital. From 2009 through 2013, the company's EBITDA margin and net income-based return on equity averaged approximately 9% and 18%, respectively, both of which are modestly above median guidelines for Aetna's rating categories. This strong profitability, coupled with reasonable debt levels, has resulted in solid EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios averaging approximately 12.5x over the past five years, despite a temporary increase in financial leverage to fund its acquisition of CVH. Fitch views Aetna's statutory capitalization metrics as having deteriorated moderately over the last 12-24 months. The company's organization-wide Fitch adjusted NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio, which excludes the impact of excess of loss health reinsurance derived capital, declined to 255% at year-end 2013 from 262% at year-end 2012. Fitch expects the company to maintain an adjusted RBC ratio above 260% of the company action level. Fitch's ratings on Aetna continue to reflect the risks derived from government involvement in health insurance and managed care companies' ongoing business activities. Fitch's long-held concern is that government efforts to advance public policy goals could adversely affect health insurance and managed care companies' ability to manage their business and hinder their ability to generate cash flow supporting debt obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could lead Fitch to upgrade the ratings include run-rate: --EBITDA / revenue margin exceeding 10%; --EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios exceeding 14x; --Sustained run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratios of less than 1.0x; --A sustained commitment to maintain a debt-to-capital ratio of less than 25%; --Organization-wide run-rate Fitch adjusted NAIC Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratios approximating 300%. The key rating triggers that could lead Fitch to downgrade the ratings include run-rate: --Debt-to-EBITDA ratios that exceed 1.8x; --Debt-to-capital ratios that exceed 35%; --EBITDA-to-revenue margins less than 7%; --EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios less than 10x or maximum allowable dividend interest expense coverage below 5x; --Organization-wide run-rate Fitch adjusted NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratios below 275%. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --$228 million of 6.125% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2015 at 'A-'; --$250 million of 1.75% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2017 at 'A-'; --$500 million of 1.5% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2017 at 'A-'; --$383 million of 5.95% senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2017 at 'A-'; --$496 million of 6.5% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15, 2018 at 'A-'; --$375 million of 2.2% senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2019 at 'A-'; --$750 million of 3.95% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 1, 2020 at 'A-'; --$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2021 at 'A-'; --$600 million of 5.450% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2021 at 'A-'; --$1 billion of 2.75% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2022 at 'A-'; --$771 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2036 at 'A-'; --$534 million of 6.75% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2037 at 'A-'; --$500 million of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2042 at 'A-'; --$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2042 at 'A-'; --$375 million of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2044 at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --$2 billion commercial paper program at 'F1'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative: Aetna Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A'. Aetna Life Insurance Company Aetna Health Inc. (a Pennsylvania Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Florida Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a New Jersey Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Texas Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a New York Corporation) Aetna Health of California Inc. --IFS at 'AA-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bradley S. Ellis, CFA Director +1-312-368-2089 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Committee Chairperson James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014); --'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 28, 2014); --'2013 Outlook Report: U.S. Health Insurance and Managed Care' (Dec. 10, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) (Sector Credit Factors) here 2014 Outlook: U.S. Health Insurance and Managed Care (ACA to Increase Volumes but Reduce Margins) here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.