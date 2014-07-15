Fitch Affirms Agos Ducato SpA at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agos Ducato SpA's (Agos) Long-term IDR at BBB+, Short-Term IDR at 'F2' and Support Rating at '2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING Agos's ratings are driven by support from its majority shareholder, Credit Agricole Consumer Finance (CACF, A/Stable), and ultimately from Credit Agricole (CA, A/Stable). CACF holds a 61% stake in Agos, with the remaining 39% owned by Banco Popolare (BBB/Negative). Fitch does not factor potential support from the minority shareholder into Agos's ratings. The two-notch difference between the Long-term IDRs of Agos and CACF reflects that Agos is majority, but not fully owned by CACF as well as Fitch's view that Agos is a strategically important subsidiary in a strategically important country for the CA group. CACF subscribed its share of Agos's capital increases in 2013 and 2012 of EUR300m and EUR235m respectively, together with Banco Popolare. Agos also receives most of its funding from the majority shareholder. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING Agos's ratings are sensitive to changes in CA's and CACF's propensity and ability to provide support. A downgrade of CA and CACF's Long-term IDRs, would likely result in a downgrade of Agos's Long-term IDR as it would reflect a weakening of their ability to support a strategically important subsidiary. Similarly, an upgrade of CA and CACF's IDRs could result in an upgrade of Agos's Long-term IDR up to a maximum of two notches above Italy's sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable) in accordance with Fitch's rating criteria "Rating Financial Institutions above the Sovereign". The ratings would also come under pressure if Italy became a less strategically important market for CA, which could arise if the operating environment in Italy materially deteriorated. The notching difference between Agos and CACF's IDRs could reduce if CACF significantly increased its stake in Agos above the 61% it currently holds, which Fitch does not expect to happen in the foreseeable future. Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Fabio Ianno Associate Director +44 20 3530 1232 Committee Chairperson Maria Jose Lockerbie Managing Director +44 20 3530 1083 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.