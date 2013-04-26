Fitch Affirms Aktia Bank at 'BBB+'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aktia Bank PLC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn all ratings. A full list of rating actions is below. RATING ACTION RATIONALE Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Aktia Bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Aktia Bank. The affirmations reflect Aktia Bank's good local presence in Finland, particularly in retail banking, strong asset quality, and solid capital ratios. They also factor in the bank's low profitability, lack of diversification, modest volume of capital and its reliance on the covered bond market to sustain growth. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- VR AND IDRS The revision of the Outlook on the Long-term IDR to Stable from Negative is driven by Fitch's expectation that Aktia Bank's declining profitability will stabilise, while its asset quality and loss absorption capacity, as reflected in its good capital adequacy ratios, will remain solid. From 1 July 2013, the listed holding company Aktia plc will merge with its main subsidiary Aktia Bank. The assets of Aktia plc, which also includes life insurance and a real estate agency, will be transferred to Aktia Bank. In Fitch's view, the merger is neutral from a credit perspective as the effect on the new group's financial position will be limited. At end-2012, Aktia Bank accounted for 91% and 70% of total assets and operating profit, respectively, of Aktia plc. Aktia Bank's ratings would be sensitive to an extended downturn of the Finnish economy, should it lead to a material weakening in asset quality and profitability, most likely resulting from a significant proportion of Aktia Bank's larger exposures becoming impaired. Prolonged loss of capital market access, or funding at uncompetitive rates, could also result in negative rating action for Aktia Bank. Sustained improvement in profitability, making the bank more resilient to stress scenarios, would be a positive ratings driver. With an established franchise, Fitch views the resilience of the bank's underlying revenue generation as acceptable, but also believes that the current low level of profitability, driven by the low interest rate environment and a very high cost base, makes the bank particularly sensitive to any increase in credit losses in the loan book or investment portfolio. Fitch does not expect lending margins to improve in the short term as the bank can only re-price mortgage loans as they are renewed. Fitch expects Aktia Bank's ambition to make better use of its parent group's (Aktia PLC) other services to boost revenue generation and strengthen its franchise. Aktia Bank's asset quality is sound (impaired loan ratio of 0.86% and coverage of 80% at end-2012). The loan book is entirely domestic and dominated by granular retail exposure. Retail loans in Finland have performed well. While corporate loans represent a small (and decreasing) share of the loan book, their proportion of impaired loans is relatively high, with a corporate impaired loans/gross loans ratio of 9% at end-2012. Although Fitch does not rule out further loans becoming impaired, the agency believes any deterioration in the corporate exposure will remain manageable for the bank. Aktia Bank funds its loan book using both customer deposits and covered bonds, similarly to its Nordic peers, reflected in its high loan/deposits ratio of around 190% at end-2012. Taking into account only self-originated loans (i.e. excluding those originated by the partners' banks but consolidated onto Aktia Bank's balance sheet), the ratio would be more moderate at around 140%, although still meaning that the bank is reliant on open and efficient capital markets. The maturity profile is well spread over the next five years, and the bank's investor base is diversified by type with largely Nordic investors. Due to the small amounts of issuance required, Fitch expects the bank to retain market access. However, as for other wholesale funding dependent banks, wholesale funding reliance could make the bank sensitive to market dislocations. The bank's good liquidity management supports the ratings. It aims to keep sufficient liquidity to survive 12 months without access to the wholesale markets. Under the bank's stress scenario, which includes deposit withdrawals and loss of all interbank funding, it had sufficient liquidity for around 18 months at end- 2012, which Fitch considers acceptable. Capital ratios are satisfactory compared with peers, especially as the bank uses the more conservative standardised approach to calculate risk weighted assets. The Fitch core capital ratio was a solid 13.5% at end-2012, with regulatory Tier 1 ratio of 11.8% at the same date. The main difference between the two ratios is the inclusion of the securities revaluation reserve in Fitch core capital. The bank expects approval for the implementation of the internal ratings based approach in 2013, which would improve the capital ratios by approximately 400bp. However, in Fitch's opinion, the small size of the bank's capital, with Fitch core capital of less than EUR500m at end-2012, leaves the bank more exposed to unforeseen risks than larger banks. Aktia Bank focuses on providing loans, savings and insurance products to retail-focused customer base in Finland. The bank operates 60 of its own branches but also benefits from selling its products through an extensive branch network of local savings bank and cooperative banks (POP Bank Alliance). KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Aktia Bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that there would be a high probability that support would be forthcoming from the Finnish authorities if required. This is driven by Aktia Bank's relative importance within the Finnish financial sector, reinforced by its position as the central funding unit for the Finnish savings banks and POP Banks, which in total account for around 15% of the market. Aktia Bank is terminating these funding and clearing operations by 2015 which puts negative pressure on the Support Rating and Support Rating Floor, as Fitch believes this may have a negative impact on the probability of support from the authorities. As a standalone entity, Aktia Bank represents just under 5% of total lending in Finland. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; and withdrawn Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' and withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' and withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '2' and withdrawn Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB' and withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director +44 20 3530 1330 Committee Chairperson Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.