RPT-Fitch Affirms Alexander Forbes Preference Share Investments' Debenture Issue at 'BB-(zaf)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based Alexander Forbes Preference Share Investments Limited’s (AF Pref) linked debentures at ‘BB-(zaf)'.

The rating continues to be supported by the strength of the underlying cash flows and credit metrics of Alexander Forbes Equity Holdings (Pty) Ltd (AFEH).In this regard, Fitch incorporates into its analysis of AF Pref the stable operating profile of AFEH together with its expected deleveraging profile over the short to medium term. In addition, we factor the deeply subordinated nature of the AF Pref debentures into the rating.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Subordination Constraints

The rating of the AF Pref debentures is constrained by high subordination from the underlying AF group cash flows as AF Pref has limited control over cash flows associated with the underlying AFEH loan repayments. The AF Pref debentures provide an indirect investment in 26.5% of a ZAR1.7bn term loan that ranks behind ZAR1.5bn of senior preference shares, and a 100% investment in a ZAR1.9bn payment-in-kind loan (PIK) note that ranks behind both the preference shares and term loan.

Diversified Business Mix

AFEH’s credit profile benefits from its diversified financial services offering ranging from employee benefits administration and consulting to insurance and asset management. This diversification also supports the integrated operating structure of the group, providing holistic solutions for both the group’s institutional and retail client base and supporting its competitive position in a market where rivalry amongst competitors is intense, especially on price and product innovation.

Strong Client Retention

AFEH retains leading market positions across the sectors in which it operates driven by its significant scale within the South African financial services industry as well as its focus on client-centricity. This factor also underpins the group’s retail and corporate strategy given the trend towards defined contribution funds from defined benefit funds as well as corporates opting to participate in umbrella funds (AFEH has the largest umbrella fund in South Africa), which will also enhance cross-selling opportunities for the group’s growing healthcare consulting and other business units.

High Annuity Income Streams

The group’s revenue base comprises primarily of annuity-type income streams, with 97% of total revenue represented largely by predictable fee and commission revenue in FY13. Together with strict cost discipline, stable revenue and a high level of customer retention, AFEH’s EBITDA margins improved to 28.6% in FY12 from 25.2% in FY10.

Challenging Trading Conditions Ahead

In FY13, AFEH reported a 13% increase in net income to ZAR4.3bn and a 14% increase in trading profit to ZAR1.2bn (after taking into account a straight line lease adjustment of ZAR8m). Although revenue came in below our expectations, trading profit was slightly more than we previously projected. We expect some margin pressure at least over the short term due to subdued economic conditions (slower GDP growth and dampened consumer confidence), investment in growth areas of the business and intensifying competition. However, we also believe that benefits from the group’s growth strategy as well as an eventual recovery in economic conditions will lead to stable margins over the medium term.

Expected Deleveraging

For FY13, FFO lease-adjusted net leverage (net leverage) came in at 4.2x, slightly higher than Fitch’s expectation. However, we project a deleveraging path over the short to medium term driven by stable, positive free cash flows. We also acknowledge that AFEH has benefited from the fact that only the senior preference shares are held by external debt holders, while the term loan and PIKs are effectively held in shareholder hands.

We are also aware of AFEH’s review of its capital structure to ensure an optimal capital structure for regulatory requirements affecting certain insurance subsidiaries, which could lead to a rescheduling or refinancing of debt maturities. However, the group’s positive trend in free cash flow in combination with cash resources as well as committed bank facilities provides adequate financial flexibility to meet its debt obligations.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Net leverage sustained above 4.0x could result in a downgrade of the rating if combined with negative FCF generation after regulatory capital adjustment.

Fitch considers a positive rating action is unlikely within the next two years. However, in future, sustained growth in earnings and cash flows together with significant deleveraging and lower degree of subordination, for example through AFEH explicitly guaranteeing payments and obligations of AF Pref, could lead to an upgrade of the rating assigned to the unsecured debentures.