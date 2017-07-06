(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
AlfaStrakhovanie PLC
(Russia)'s (AlfaStrakhovanie) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'BB'.
The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the company's thin, albeit improving,
capitalisation, as
well as a track record of profitability over the last 5 years, a
strong position
in the domestic market and sound investment quality compared
with peers.
Under Fitch's Prism Factor-Based model AlfaStrakhovanie's
capital score remained
below 'Somewhat Weak' in 2016, though improved on the 2015
score. Significant
profit generation, coupled with an absence of dividend payments
to the
shareholder, supported the company's available capital. However,
the level of
required capital has increased due to significant net non-life
premium growth of
15% in 2016.
AlfaStrakhovanie's regulatory solvency margin was 103% at
end-2016, down from
149% at end-2015. Exchange rate movements reduced the company's
available
capital while growing business volumes increased required
capital. At end-1Q17
the regulatory solvency margin was restored to a more
comfortable level of 120%
and Fitch expects AlfaStrakhovanie to remain compliant with
regulatory solvency
requirements and to maintain the solvency margin above 120% at
end-2017.
In 2016 the company reported a strong net profit of RUB3
billion, up from RUB2.5
billion in 2015. Return on equity was maintained at an
exceptionally high level
of 29.3% (2015: 34.2%). Robust investment income of RUB6 billion
and a positive
underwriting result supported the company's profitability.
Adversely the net
result was impacted by the revaluation of the Russian rouble and
related FX
losses on investments amounting to RUB2.7 billion.
AlfaStrakhovanie in 1Q17
maintained its uptrend in profitability, with net income
totalling RUB1 billion
based on local GAAP.
In 2016 the company reported a positive non-life underwriting
result of RUB2.6
billion, reversing an underwriting loss of RUB384 million in
2015. The combined
ratio fell to 95% (2015: 101%). The main contributor was an
improvement in the
company's loss ratio to 56% in 2016 from 60% in 2015.
AlfaStrakhovanie reported an improved underwriting result in all
major lines of
business it operates in for 2016, with motor insurance being the
main driver
behind its stronger underwriting profitability. The company's
loss ratio for
this line decreased to 72% in 2016 from 77% in 2015, in contrast
to the overall
Russian motor insurance market which saw larger losses over the
year.
AlfaStrakhovanie has gradually strengthened its market position
through
acquisitions and organic growth in recent years, with its share
of the Russian
non-life insurance market excluding obligatory medical insurance
growing to 7.9%
from 6.6% over 2016. The evolution of the non-life business mix
has been gradual
in the last five to seven years, with a slight predominance of
motor lines in
its portfolio up to 2016. The share of compulsory motor
third-party liability
(MTPL) and motor damage in gross written premiums grew to 45% in
2016.
AlfaStrakhovanie's investment portfolio is of sound credit
quality and liquidity
from a domestic perspective. Non-investment-grade bonds
increased sharply in
2016 and in 2015 as a share of the insurer's equity due to a
downgrade of the
Russian sovereign rating in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if AlfaStrakhovanie strengthens
its risk-adjusted
capital position to at least a 'Somewhat Weak' score under
Fitch's Prism model
and maintains a positive non-life underwriting result and a
healthy regulatory
solvency margin on a sustained basis.
The ratings could be downgraded if AlfaStrakhovanie reports
negative earnings on
a sustained basis or if its capitalisation as measured by Prism
weakens
significantly. A downgrade could also result from deterioration
in its
regulatory solvency margin.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sam Mageed
Director
+44 203 530 1704
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
Willem Loots
Senior Director
+ 44 203 530 1808
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001