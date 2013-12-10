Fitch Affirms Alte Leipziger's IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed mutual life insurer ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit's (ALL) and its non-life subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft's (ALV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable. ALL is the holding company of the Alte Leipziger insurance group (ALG). KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the fact that ALG is strongly capitalised, has achieved continued strong investment returns over the past few years and maintains a strong market position in the disability line and corporate pension scheme business. Offsetting key rating drivers include its lack of geographical diversification, ALV's moderate underwriting performance in recent years, and the concentration of distribution partners. Fitch views ALG's capital resources as strong. ALL's shareholder funds (measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 3.6% at end-2012, above the market average, which Fitch estimates was about 1.7%. Measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves, funds for future appropriation, including terminal bonus funds, were in line with the market average. ALG's solid capitalisation is further demonstrated by the regulatory group solvency margin of 198% at end-2012. Fitch expects ALG to maintain its strong capitalisation in 2013/14. ALL reported a net investment return rate of 5.4% for 2012, higher than the German life insurance market's average of 4.6%. With its strong investment results, ALL has generated a significant buffer between investment earnings and guaranteed interest rate payments over the past few years. Fitch expects that ALL will report a similar return rate for 2013. Further requirements to fund the additional actuarial reserve (Zinszusatzreserve) are likely to result in the realisation of off-balance sheet unrealised capital gains, which Fitch expects will largely offset an otherwise lower return rate. ALL has a strong market position in the disability line. Based on Fitch's analysis, ALL is one of the top 10 providers of this line in Germany. ALL also writes significant amounts of corporate pension scheme business, which supports its strong development of regular premium business. ALL's reported gross written premiums (GWP) growth of 12.1% in 2012, while the market's GWP increased by 1.1%. Fitch expects ALL to achieve above-market-average regular premium growth for 2013. Fitch believes that ALV achieved a turnaround in underwriting profitability in 2012 after weak underwriting results in recent years. ALV reported a net combined ratio of 98.8% in 2012 which was weaker than the German non-life sector's combined ratio of 96.3%. However, 2013's unlikely high natural catastrophe activity in Germany will lead to a weakened net combined ratio of more than 100% for 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the near to medium term. However, key rating triggers for an upgrade would be increased size/scale and improved diversification while maintaining strong capitalisation. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital position (as evidenced, for example, by the regulatory group solvency margin falling below 160% and expected to stay below that level) and the loss of the strong market position in the disability and corporate pension scheme business. ALG reported GWP of EUR2.2bn in 2012 and had total assets of EUR20.5bn at end-2012. Other than insurance business, ALG operates as a building society and an investment fund manager. ALG has a cooperation agreement with the mutual health insurer Hallesche Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit. Contact: Primary Analyst Dr. Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Dr. Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13 November 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.