Fitch Affirms AMANAT at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AMANAT Insurance's (AMANAT) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B' and National IFS at 'BB(kaz)'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS AMANAT's ratings reflect the insurer's limited progress in strengthening its underlying operating performance, and its relatively weak risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is driven by the relatively low (albeit improved) quality of its investment portfolio. AMANAT reported a KZT56m net loss in 9M14 (2013: KZT186m profit), which was mainly due to a combination of a KZT409m underwriting loss and KZT363m investment income. The company's combined ratio deteriorated to 112% in 9M14 (9M13: 105%; 2013: 98%) due to the weakened loss ratio. Compulsory motor third party liability, motor damage and health insurance lines were the key contributors to this weakening. In addition, the cumulative weight of these lines in AMANAT's net written premiums increased to 65% in 9M14 from 55% in 9M13. The insurer expects to see an improvement in the loss ratio for 2014 as a whole due to the expected increase in the subrogation income. AMANAT's combined ratio was consistently pressured by the relatively high level of administrative expenses (56% on average) in 2009-2013. 9M14 figures suggest that this trend is likely to have continued. Fitch believes that a reduction in the expense ratio, either through a cut in expenses or through expense economies made at the point of business growth, would help achieve a healthier underwriting result. Fitch tested AMANAT's risk-adjusted capital position with its internal model and views it as relatively weak but commensurate with the rating. The risk-adjusted capitalisation is strengthened by the company's low premium volumes compared with its equity but constrained by the quality of its investment portfolio. Fitch views AMANAT's financial flexibility as limited, as it is owned by a single shareholder and has a track record of opportunistic capital management. AMANAT has maintained its solvency margin above the required minimum in recent years, albeit with a thin comfort margin since the dividend withdrawal in 4Q12. The past volatility of the solvency margin was due to the inflow of large single contracts causing the growth of reinsurance payables that reduce the available capital in the regulatory solvency calculation. Fitch believes that AMANAT may again be exposed to this risk in the future. The riskiness of AMANAT's investment portfolio had been growing over the past three years as the insurer pursued an opportunistic strategy in equity investments. However, the weight of equities in AMANAT's portfolio reduced to 4% at end-9M14 from 15% at end-2013 following the 3Q14 disposal of a significant equity investment in a local bank at a KZT48m realised loss. Fitch views AMANAT's investment portfolio as of moderate quality but supportive of the rating. The fixed-income part of AMANAT's investment portfolio is of relatively low credit quality and contains substantial holdings of speculative-grade instruments, which is a common feature among Kazakh insurers. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade may result from a sustainable improvement in the underwriting performance. Significant strengthening of AMANAT's risk-adjusted capital position, coupled with the continuing reduction of investment risks, could also lead to an upgrade. Sustained failure to meet regulatory solvency requirements, in the absence of financial support from the shareholder, could lead to a downgrade. 