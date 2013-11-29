Fitch Affirms Amlin's IFS Rating at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Amlin AG's and Amlin Europe N.V.'s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+' and Amlin plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Amlin plc's subordinated notes at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Amlin plc's strong reported underwriting performance for the six months ended 30 June 2013 (1H13), as reflected in a Fitch-calculated combined ratio of 87.8% (1H12: 86.4%). This was aided by a low burden from catastrophe losses of only 2pp on the combined ratio (1H12: 0pp, FY12: 8pp). All operating segments contributed positively to the reported GBP158.2m underwriting result, with the exception of Amlin Re Europe which reported a small underwriting loss of GBP1.9m (1H12: GBP0.2m) due to European flood losses. Excluding the effects of realised and unrealised gains and losses, 1H13 net investment income of GBP15m was in line with Fitch's expectations. While the low yield environment continues to put pressure on returns, Fitch believes that Amlin's profitability remains sound overall as the company has historically not relied on investment returns as a driver of profitability. At end-1H13, Amlin's level of risk-adjusted capitalisation remained commensurate with the current ratings. Shareholders' funds increased by 11% to GBP1.65bn at end-1H13 (end-2012: GBP1.49bn) which was predominantly driven by higher retained earnings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch considers an upgrade of Amlin's ratings unlikely in the near- to medium-term. Continued expansion and development of Amlin's operating profile resulting in successful entry into, and gains of meaningful share of, new markets, while maintaining leading positions within existing markets, could result in an upgrade. This is provided that Fitch's measure of risk-adjusted capitalisation and the insurer's earnings profile are also commensurate with higher ratings. A downgrade could be triggered by a prolonged weakening of Fitch's measure of risk-adjusted capitalisation following a further significant loss, although any rating action would also consider the insurer's ability to raise fresh capital in the event that it is required. A combined ratio consistently above 103% or fixed-charge coverage consistently below 5x (FY12: 12.5x; excluding realised and unrealised gains) could also lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Director +44 20 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 13 November 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.