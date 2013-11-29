RPT-Fitch affirms Amlin's IFS rating at 'A+'; outlook stable

Nov 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Amlin AG’s and Amlin Europe N.V.’s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at ‘A+’ and Amlin plc’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Amlin plc’s subordinated notes at ‘BBB-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Amlin plc’s strong reported underwriting performance for the six months ended 30 June 2013 (1H13), as reflected in a Fitch-calculated combined ratio of 87.8% (1H12: 86.4%). This was aided by a low burden from catastrophe losses of only 2pp on the combined ratio (1H12: 0pp, FY12: 8pp). All operating segments contributed positively to the reported GBP158.2m underwriting result, with the exception of Amlin Re Europe which reported a small underwriting loss of GBP1.9m (1H12: GBP0.2m) due to European flood losses.

Excluding the effects of realised and unrealised gains and losses, 1H13 net investment income of GBP15m was in line with Fitch’s expectations. While the low yield environment continues to put pressure on returns, Fitch believes that Amlin’s profitability remains sound overall as the company has historically not relied on investment returns as a driver of profitability.

At end-1H13, Amlin’s level of risk-adjusted capitalisation remained commensurate with the current ratings. Shareholders’ funds increased by 11% to GBP1.65bn at end-1H13 (end-2012: GBP1.49bn) which was predominantly driven by higher retained earnings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch considers an upgrade of Amlin’s ratings unlikely in the near- to medium-term. Continued expansion and development of Amlin’s operating profile resulting in successful entry into, and gains of meaningful share of, new markets, while maintaining leading positions within existing markets, could result in an upgrade. This is provided that Fitch’s measure of risk-adjusted capitalisation and the insurer’s earnings profile are also commensurate with higher ratings.

A downgrade could be triggered by a prolonged weakening of Fitch’s measure of risk-adjusted capitalisation following a further significant loss, although any rating action would also consider the insurer’s ability to raise fresh capital in the event that it is required. A combined ratio consistently above 103% or fixed-charge coverage consistently below 5x (FY12: 12.5x; excluding realised and unrealised gains) could also lead to a downgrade.