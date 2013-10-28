Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Agroton's Ratings at 'RD'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine-based agribusiness company Agroton Public Limited's ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them as follows: --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'Restricted Default (RD)' --Long-term local currency IDR at 'RD' --National Long-term rating at 'RD(ukr)' --Senior unsecured rating at 'C/Recovery Rating (RR)4' in relation to its USD50m eurobond maturing in January 2019. Fitch has withdrawn the aforementioned ratings due to insufficient information provided by the issuer to maintain adequate coverage following its recent debt restructuring. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Agroton Public Limited. Contact: Principal Analyst Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 879087214 Supervisory Analyst Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' dated 5 August 2013 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.